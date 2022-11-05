ATHENS — A challenge flashed on the Sanford Stadium video board throughout Tennessee’s matchup with Georgia on Saturday in Athens.
The graphic showed 130.0 dB (decibels) as the noise mark the sold-out crowd of 92,746 patrons should beat. Not deterred by a steady second-half rainfall, the raucous crowd soared past the goal, topping out at 132.6 dB, according to the graphic. For reference, the highest number ever recorded for a college football game was 133.6 dB at a prime Nebraska game in 1992.
Raucous might be selling the Sanford faithful short, as their antics heavily influenced the CFP No. 1 Vols during their 27-13 loss at the AP’s No. 1 Georgia. The Vols committed eight false start penalties, unable to meet the challenge in their first true road test of the season.
“The crowd noise was effective,” wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, who was limited to six catches without a touchdown, said. “There were some times that we couldn’t hear the snap call from Hook. Just give credit to their fans. They disrupted what we did on offense.”
The Vols had played two road games before Saturday, and neither had an environment close to what they saw in Athens. Tennessee edged out Pittsburgh in overtime at Acrisure Stadium, a venue that holds nearly 30,000 less seats than Georgia’s facility, and in an ACC environment, no less.
The only game that might have prepared the Vols was their trip to LSU in early October, but they scored early and often in that contest to take a crowd of over 100,000 in Death Valley out of the game. Postgame, Hyatt called the LSU atmosphere “completely different” than what he experienced in between the hedges.
Georgia’s fans were in the Vols’ heads from the beginning and did not let up until the clock hit zero at the end of the night. It was evident from Tennessee’s opening drive that noise was going to be an issue. A promising start after Tamarion McDonald recovered a Georgia fumble in plus territory was derailed because of two false start penalties.
Tennessee settled for a field goal to salvage three points out of the blown drive, but it was clear it could not afford to leave any more points on the board. The Vols could not change the outcome on their second scoring drive — a positive beginning aided by two Georgia defensive penalties was thrown off track by back-to-back false starts. Again, Tennessee settled for a field goal.
Quarterback Hendon Hooker and Tennessee’s offensive line, which had been a strength through the first eight games, failed to adjust to the environment.
“I didn’t think, all in all, we handled the noise very well,” Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said. “That’s false starts, being in sync, communication up front. At the end of the day, that hurt us, certainly early in the football game and then at times throughout the course of tonight.”
What the noise did not stop, Georgia’s defense did. The Bulldogs smothered Tennessee on the ground, controlling the line of scrimmage to the tune of 94 rushing yards allowed. Tennessee, averaging 2.2 yards per carry, was made one-dimensional, and Hooker struggled to pick up the slack.
The redshirt senior and Heisman frontrunner — at least before the game — saw his Tennessee program record of consecutive games with a passing touchdown end at 20, as he completed 23 passes for 195 yards without a score. He threw his second interception of the year before halftime, a deep ball to Cedric Tillman that Georgia defensive back Kelee Ringo played perfectly.
“Rain or dry, it happens sometimes,” Hooker said. “The defensive player put his helmet on the ball. We got to be better protecting the ball, me included. I had a turnover, that was unacceptable. We’ve just got to play cleaner.”
