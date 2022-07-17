Drew Gilbert wowed Major League scouts with a 113-mile-per-hour line drive during the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic in Minute Maid Park early in the season.
The Tennessee junior center fielder may have the opportunity to add more hard-hit balls in that venue after the Houston Astros selected him with the No. 28 overall pick in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft on Sunday.
"Obviously, a loud personality on the field because he wants to win so much, but I can't describe to people how he changed my life when he got to our program," Tennessee coach Tony Vitello said as a draft analyst on MLB Network. "He does things in the locker room and in the dugout that are very hard to describe, especially in a short amount of time (because we're on television). He literally changed the way the program operates, thinks and works, and I think he's going to do that at the big-league level, too, even though he's going to have to establish himself."
Gilbert is the 17th player in program history to be drafted in the first round and the second since Vitello took over in 2017, joining left-handed pitcher Garrett Crochet (Chicago White Sox, 2020).
Gilbert originally committed to Oregon State out of Stillwater High School (Minn.) but flipped to Tennessee, becoming an integral part of turning the program into a national powerhouse.
He garnered All-American recognition from six different publications after slashing .362/.455/.673 with 21 doubles, 11 home runs, 70 RBIs and 60 runs scored this season. He was the best hitter in a lineup that led the nation in runs to help Tennessee earn its first top national seed in program history.
"He went to the place that he thought he could turn into one of the best baseball programs in the country, and he did it," Vitello said. "He got our guys thinking about being on the attack and believing in themselves. He set a very, very high bar for work ethic."
Junior right fielder Jordan Beck was selected by the Colorado Rockies 10 slots later in Competitive Balance Round A to add to Tennessee's first-round list.
Beck slashed .298/.391/.595 with 18 home runs and 61 RBIs and has plus-power that is tailor-made for Coors Field.
Sophomore right-hander Blade Tidwell became the Vols' third selection on the first day of the three-day draft when he was taken by the New York Mets in the second round with the No. 52 overall.
Tidwell's draft stock tumbled a bit because of shoulder stiffness that forced him to miss the beginning of the season. The Loretto High School alum went 3-2 with a 3.00 ERA in 13 appearances (nine starts), registering 51 strikeouts in 39 innings.
Reggie Crawford, who committed to Tennessee after entering the transfer portal from UConn, was picked by the San Francisco Giants to close out the first round. The pick value is $2.49 million, meaning it is unlikely Crawford plays for the Vols next season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.