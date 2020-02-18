KNOXVILLE — A seven-minute, 48-second stretch midway through the second half was enough to propel Tennessee to a 65-61 victory over in-state rival Vanderbilt on Tuesday, but everything sandwiched around it caused a stir.
“When we were moving the ball, we had good offense, we had good flow at that point, when we got the lead,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. “… I’m just not real happy with the way we started the game and the way we finished the game.”
The Vols (15-11, 7-6 SEC) shook off a poor shooting performance by outscoring the Commodores (9-17, 1-12), 24-8, over that pivotal span to take a 61-48 lead with 2:30 remaining.
Tennessee made 8 of 9 field goal attempts during that stretch, three of which were from redshirt junior forward John Fulkerson, who scored 12 of his team high-tying 17 points in that time frame to spark the Vols and help them clinch their third consecutive regular-season sweep of the Commodores.
“There was no doubt (Fulkerson) was playing with more effort,” Barnes said. “He was working harder to try and get the ball. He put more effort in it. … The best players are going to do it when things aren’t going your way. They will keep fighting. That is where he has to be more consistent.”
UT, however, went 14-for-41 from the floor aside from that spurt.
The Vols shot 33.3% from the floor in the first half and were even worse to open the second period. Six straight misses in a four-minute, 19-second stretch in the second half allowed Vanderbilt to take a 40-35 lead with 12:09 remaining before Tennessee went on its run.
Tennessee nearly threw all of it away in the waning moments, allowing a 13-point lead to dwindle to two over the final 2:30. It turned the ball over three times and was limited to two field goal attempts during that span.
Senior guard Jordan Bowden made a pair of free throws with five seconds left to stop the bleeding and secure the victory.
“The last minute was really ridiculous,” Barnes said. “I’m really upset about it.”
Bowden joined Fulkerson with 17 points while freshman point guard Santiago Vescovi added 14 — 10 of which came in the second half.
Freshman guard Jordan Wright tallied a game-high 23 points for Vanderbilt and junior guard Saben Lee and freshman forward Dylan Disu tacked on 18 and 11, respectively.
Barnes stopped short of calling Tuesday a setback because Tennessee still has plenty to play for even if a NCAA Tournament berth is essentially out of the question.
A NIT bid would give the Vols more time to develop a young core, but even that may not be a possibility if they continue to falter over the final five games of the regular season.
“I hope it is a great learning opportunity for us, but I think we have been through a lot of learning opportunities and I think we still are going to have a lot more,” Barnes said. “… I think our guys play hard, don’t get me wrong. What they haven’t comprehended yet is mental is to the physical — like coach (Bob) Knight always said — like four is to one. That is the part that they haven’t got yet and that is the part we have to get, especially on the offensive end.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.