KNOXVILLE — A more apropos ending could not have been scripted.
An errant inbounds pass by Tennessee freshman forward Drew Pember led to a Jordan Bowden airball from well beyond the 3-point line as the shot clock expired.
South Carolina sophomore guard A.J. Lawson corralled the rebound and raced the clock down the court, but before he got to the rim, redshirt junior forward John Fulkerson slid in and took a charge to cement a 56-55 UT victory over South Carolina on Saturday defined by inept offense.
“You just have to get a stop, really,” Fulkerson said. “You had to make a game-winning play. Someone had to stop the ball. I saw one of my teammates in the back and I figured everyone else was matched up to a man. You just try to put yourself into a winning position to make a play.”
The Vols (10-5, 2-1 SEC) shot a season-high 53.5% from the floor to knock off Missouri on Tuesday, but they followed it by shooting 25.9% — their second-worst shooting performance of the season — against the Gamecocks (8-7, 0-2).
South Carolina didn't struggle as mightily, but its mark of 32.8% from the floor left a lot to be desired as well.
Tennessee had six stretches in which it went three or more minutes without making a field goal, the longest of which 10-minute, 14-second drought in the first half. It scored field goals on back-to-back possessions three times.
UT lost all three of its games in which it shot less than 35% entering Saturday.
“We have talked about (winning without good offense) and trying to get them to understand that every possession matters and every possession can be a winning play at some point in time,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. “We still have a lot of things we have to get better with. I do think that winning the way we have had to win these last two games shows them that nights when we are not making shots, you can still win a basketball game.”
It could have dropped a fourth straight in that scenario if not for Fulkerson down the stretch.
He started with a putback dunk off a missed Bowden layup with three minutes, 13 seconds remaining and then blocked a Keyshawn Bryant layup 14 seconds later.
In the final seconds, the Kingsport native jostled with a trio of South Carolina defenders along the baseline for a loose ball after Bowden missed a 3-pointer that caromed off Jermaine Couisnard and secured the Vols another possession. It resulted in the chaotic ending sequence caused in part by the six seconds his hustle chewed off the clock.
“That’s what people don’t realize,” Pember said. “People check the score and people check big plays, but when it comes down to it those plays are probably the game-winning plays. That’s what coach talks about all the time...It gives you a lot of confidence.”
Fulkerson posted his second career double-double with 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting and 10 rebounds. Freshman guard Santiago Vescovi continued his run of double-digit scoring outputs to begin his career with a 13-point performance, and freshman guard Josiah-Jordan James added 10.
It proved to be just enough offense to set up a fitting finish in what has become a rugged rivalry.
“Just another Tennessee-South Carolina game," South Carolina coach Frank Martin said. "Rick and I have been having these kinds of games for ever and ever. Sometimes you lose, sometimes they beat you. Today they beat us, we didn’t lose.”
