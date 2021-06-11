KNOXVILLE — There is no crying in baseball, but LSU coach Paul Mainieri toed that line after being swept by Tennessee on March 26-28, describing Knoxville as a hostile environment that was “nasty” and adding that Tennessee players did not “handle things with a lot of class.”
Tennessee senior left fielder Evan Russell would have it no other way after watching elite SEC programs walk into a near-empty Lindsey Nelson Stadium and treat the Vols like a program that did not belong throughout the early years of his career.
“A couple of years ago, there were teams coming into our place, and you know, they would let us know that they were better than us,” Russell said. “There was no fear whenever they came to our place. Not just fear, there was no respect. I think that definitely leaves a bad taste in my mouth and that’s kind of why I’m a little chippy at times.
“It takes a lot to earn respect in this league, and if you don’t have respect, it does leave you a little frustrated. It’s kept a lot of people up at night in this program, when we don’t have respect from teams, and they think they can come in and pretty much take over our field.”
Those days are well behind Tennessee, and the attitude that comes with its emergence will once again be present when LSU returns to Knoxville to face the No. 3 Vols in the NCAA Super Regionals
The first super regional hosting in program history will start at 7 p.m. today (TV: ESPN2) with Game 2 slated for either noon or 3 p.m. Sunday. A deciding third game (if necessary) would be played at either 4 p.m. or 7 p.m. Monday.
“If it’s anything like last weekend (for the regional), make it that — if you want to call that nasty, make it that,” Tennessee coach Tony Vitello said. “I think what we have going on is our fans are trying to compete with what goes on Baum Stadium or Alex Box Stadium or down in Starkville.
“The bottom line is you have the most rowdy and electric fan bases in the country in the SEC. Our kids weren’t able to play in front of that the first year and a half here. You talk about the program evolving, that is one thing that has changed.”
Tennessee’s sweep of LSU — its first sweep of a top-25 team since 2004 — on the second weekend of conference play was an indication that this season had potential to end in Omaha, Nebraska, and now it sits two victories away from the reaching the College World Series for the first time since 2005.
The Vols will have to beat an improved Tigers team, which lost seven of its first eight SEC games, to reach the pinnacle of college baseball.
LSU won nine of its final 12 games in the regular season before losing to Georgia in the opening round of the SEC tournament to put its NCAA tournament hopes in question. The Tigers received the No. 3-seed in the Eugene Regional and promptly lost to Gonzaga before winning four games in a row to keep their season — and Mainieri’s coaching career — alive.
“When you get down to the deal where it’s Oregon versus LSU, the one thing that sticks out is you have familiarity versus unfamiliarity, and a lot of that boils down to our guys who grunt their way through scouting reports,” Vitello said. “You at least have a skeleton of what the program’s style is because each team in our league has its own kind of brand name, but then you have update things.
“Things have changed since then. It certainly won’t be the same, but there is a little bit more familiarity.”
Mainieri’s comments in March, as well as LSU junior Drew Bianco tweeting that he would see his dad, Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco, in Omaha, will also give the Tennessee an extra edge, and it does not care who feels a way about it.
“I think it’s time for Tennessee to step up to the fight,” Russell said. “I don’t think anybody, including our fan base, are afraid to be the villains. I think that’s what makes this place special is that starting with our coaching staff and our players, we enjoy getting in a fight, and we enjoy the close games. We enjoy the competition.”
