KNOXVILLE — There is strength in change for the Tennessee football program.
Part of it comes from a change in routine. The Vols were finally able to take the practice field on Monday for the first day of preseason camp, and coach Josh Heupel felt the impact, knowing his team will need to harness it and keep the momentum rolling.
“Great to get out on the field today,” Heupel said. “Ended up being a beautiful day, weather held out. It was great for us to get outside. Really excited about being able to get out there. The challenge for us as players and coaches (is) don’t make the same mistake twice, continue to grow.
“I love the energy, enthusiasm. On day one, that’s really easy. We’ve got to continue to have that type of focus and energy every single day. Believe this group has the ability to do that. Just our practice habits, so much cleaner. Communication, efficiency, just moving around the practice field, really good, so looking forward to watching (film) this afternoon with the guys and our staff.”
Another positive change for the Vols is the makeup of the team. Not only have new players entered the program, but returners have shaped up as they enter their second season in Heupel’s system.
“I think we’re deeper with some of those transfers and the young guys inside of our program,” Heupel said. “The people that we’ve brought into the program, I think, we’ve added athleticism, speed, the ability to move and be in functional football positions.
“What our strength staff and nutrition staff has done. … We’ve dramatically changed the bodies from when we first got here, certainly, but even as we finished last season.”
One specific player whom Heupel has seen exhibit positive change is linebacker Jeremy Banks, who was second in the SEC, and tied for seventh in the country, with 128 tackles last season.
Tennessee’s staff has raved about Banks’ potential should he continue to hone his craft, and Heupel expressed his appreciation for the redshirt senior on Monday.
“We talk about accountability. It’s one of the core beliefs in any relationship we have and who we have to be from coaches to everybody in the building, players included,” Heupel said. “(Banks) has grown a bunch in that. Along with that, I think just the trust of our staff, the process that we’re taking him through, him understanding the ‘why of what we’re doing.
“Those are all big factors to create buy-in with him, and as he continues to grow through this training camp. … Excited to see his development and growth here, even during the course of this training camp.”
Watching and learning from Banks will be younger defensive players like Elijah Herring, a freshman linebacker from Murfreesboro’s Riverdale High School. He enters camp with a leg-up on other newcomers, as he enrolled at Tennessee in January and participated in spring practice.
“Coach (Brian Jean-Mary), he just tells us, ‘Be a pro. Act like a pro and don’t make the same mistake twice. Carry yourself well and be a leader and be the standard for Tennessee,’” Herring said. “The defense is really breaking down to me. Day by day, I’m learning little stuff each day, each day, so it really comes to you easy.”
Change keeps coming for the Vols, and they’re embracing it. It’s what it takes to survive in the highest levels of college football, and even players like freshman Kalib Perry, who has yet to even take the field for Tennessee, know it.
“(My goal this fall) is just to be able to learn the speed of the game,” Perry said. “It’s SEC football, it’s college football. So just being able to get used to the game-speed, be able to improve overall, in the classroom, on the field, with the coaches and all that. Just be able to be in that position to be ready whenever they need me.”
