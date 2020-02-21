KNOXVILLE — Tennessee is limping down the stretch.
The Vols have lost five of their last eight games, and even their win over in-state rival Vanderbilt on Tuesday had more negatives than positives.
It does not get any easier from here either.
All four of Tennessee’s opponents over the final five regular season games are ranked in the top 50 of the NCAA’s NET ranking, starting with the first of two meetings with No. 13 Auburn (22-4, 9-4 SEC) on Saturday (TV: CBS, Noon ET) inside Auburn Arena.
“I can’t imagine anybody has a tougher finish than we do coming down the stretch,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said Thursday. “That’s why early when you feel like things are in your favor, you need to grab some (wins), and when you don’t get them, it makes it difficult. I just think this time of the year, wins are hard to get. I don’t care who you’re playing because everybody has gotten better.”
Tennessee (15-11, 7-6) has lost three in a row against Auburn, the latter two of which cost the Vols a share of the SEC regular-season championship and a SEC Tournament title last season.
This streak of Tigers, however, is different than the one that terrorized the Vols with 28 combined 3-pointers in those two meetings a year ago.
Twenty of those 3s that Auburn made against UT last season came from Jared Harper, Bryce Brown and Chuma Okeke, all of whom have departed for the NBA, and now the Tigers rank third-to-last in the SEC in 3-point shooting (30%), a mark that is even worse since the start of conference play (26.9%).
Senior guard Samir Doughty is a microcosm of Auburn’s shooting struggles, attempting a team-high 145 3-pointers while shooting 29.7% from beyond the arc.
“A year ago, they had guys that made shots,” Barnes said. “One thing I know about that … we talk a lot about the problems that Jordan Bowden has had this year, but we also know that his numbers are not indicative of how good a shooter he is. I am sure Bruce (Pearl) and other coaches might feel that way. It is open shots that there is nothing you can do about it.”
The Tigers may also be without their second-leading scorer Isaac Okoro (13.1 points per game), who has missed the last two games after suffering a pulled hamstring against Alabama on Feb 12.
The absence of the freshman forward and projected first-round pick may be all Tennessee needs to get over the hump Auburn has represented over the past two seasons while also bolstering the Vols resume for the postseason.
Tennessee needs at least four wins over down the final stretch to enter the conversation of getting a NCAA Tournament berth, but it has not won back-to-back games since beating Vanderbilt (Jan. 18) and Ole Miss (Jan. 21). UT is also 2-8 versus Quadrant 1 opponents this season, and four of its remaining five games are against such foes.
“We’re going to have to play well,” Barnes said. “We can’t make the mistakes we made the last few games. I can tell you we’ve been through a lot with this team. I mean, a lot of different scenarios. But now, forget it. We’ve proven that we can compete with any team.”
