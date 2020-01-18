NASHVILLE — Freshman guard Josiah-Jordan James demanded a simple piece of knowledge that may help Tennessee find something that resembles its offense of past years.
A lack of tempo has plagued the Vols, forcing them into half-court sets that have led to too many perimeter shots. After firing 26 3-point attempts in a blowout loss to Georgia on Wednesday, James made it a point to make sure he and his fellow backcourt members knew what to look for in transition.
“I said all you guys should understand we have to establish an inside presence,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. “We have to do that, and it doesn’t mean you have to score it (inside). It means you have to work to get the ball in high percentage areas, if for no other reason than to make the other team have to foul us and make them have to guard us.”
Tennessee finally took heed to the words the fifth-year coach has been preaching for weeks, racing up and down the court in a 66-45 victory over Vanderbilt on Saturday inside Memorial Gymnasium.
The Vols (11-6, 3-2 SEC) were in attack mode from the get-go, making 10 of their first 17 shots while only attempting two 3-pointers in the first 13 minutes, 31 seconds to jump out to a 21-13 lead. Fourteen of those points came in the paint.
A six-minute, 29-second scoring drought at the end of the first half included eight straight misses, four of which were 3s, but UT left the all-to-familiar offense in the locker room during halftime.
Tennessee opened the second half on a 10-0 run that featured four made baskets inside the paint and two free throws from redshirt junior forward John Fulkerson, setting the tone for what would be the best offensive half of the season.
The Vols shot 66.7% in the final period, and only two of their 24 shots came from beyond the 3-point line. Overall, UT scored 42 points in the paint — the fourth time it has scored 40 or more — and shot a season-low eight times from beyond the arc.
“We have to have that mindset all the time,” senior guard Jordan Bowden said. “We can’t play like this one night and a different way another night. We just have to stay consistent on both ends of the court.”
Bowden scored a game-high 21 points while Fulkerson and junior forward Yves Pons each added 12 apiece. Scotty Pippen Jr. (16) and Saben Lee (14) each scored in double figures for Vanderbilt.
UT is most efficient when it runs in transition and gets to the rim, but the loss of redshirt senior guard Lamonte Turner due to season-ending shoulder surgery and the learning curve of relying on two freshmen point guards created a slow-paced half-court offense that was characterized by settling for too many jump shots.
Wednesday’s shelling at Georgia proved to be the final straw.
“We watched enough tape,” Barnes said with a smile. “We were really trying to work hard to drive the ball hard. We got beat by that the other night, we didn’t do a good job of that. But we got it moving, and when we get it moving, guys don’t hang on to it.
“I do think part of this is still a learning process.”
Vanderbilt (8-9, 0-4) could have learned a thing from Tennessee.
The Commodores missed all 25 of their 3-point attempts, marking the first time they have not made a shot from distance since the 3-point line was introduced to college basketball in 1986 (1,080 games).
“I didn’t (know about it) until the very end when I realized what was going on,” Barnes said. “You know what, we’ve been there, and they had some looks that, as a coach, you expect guys to make but they don’t. We’ve had shots this year and it’s a tough feeling when you sit there and see that you have some looks.”
Tennessee decided to not rely on shots falling and got back to its game plan.
The results speak for themselves.
“It shows what we can do when we execute and play inside-out,” Bowden said. “That makes the game easier for everybody.”
Follow @Troy_Provost on Twitter for more from sports reporter Troy Provost-Heron.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.