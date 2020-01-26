LAWRENCE, Kan. — A lot can change in a week.
Tennessee walked into Georgia's Memorial Gymnasium on Jan. 18 three days removed from a 17-point drubbing at the hands of the Bulldogs and put forth one of its best performances of the season in a victory over in-state rival Vanderbilt.
At the time, a win over the Commodores and their current 24-game regular-season losing streak in conference play didn’t register as a turning point for a tumultuous season defined by the loss of redshirt senior guard Lamonte Turner and the midseason additions of freshman guard Santiago Vescovi and redshirt freshman forward Uros Plavsic.
Tennessee then pummeled Ole Miss on Tuesday inside Thompson-Boling Arena and pushed No. 3 Kansas to the brink in a 74-68 loss Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse, changing the trajectory of the season while solidifying itself in the NCAA tournament bubble conversation.
“In a lot of ways, I’m really proud of our team because of what we’ve had to go through,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. “We feel like, now with this group, we’re heading in the right direction.”
The Vols' rapid turnaround is predicated on their offense reverting back to the inside-out style that led to 57 wins over the past two seasons.
Redshirt junior forward John Fulkerson is averaging 15 points and 10 rebounds over the past three games with double-doubles against Ole Miss (18 points, 10 rebounds) and Kansas (15 points, 12 rebounds).
Junior forward Yves Pons posted a career-high 24 points and snagged seven rebounds against Kansas. Freshman forward Olivier Nkamhoua played the two best games of his career against the Commodores and Rebels before struggling against the Jayhawks.
However, it is the maturation of Vescovi that propelled Tennessee to the point where it could nearly upset one of the best teams in the country.
The Montevideo, Uruguay native leads the SEC in turnovers per game (4.3) but didn’t give it away once versus Kansas. He had turned it over at least five times in four of his first six games since joining the the Vols on Jan. 4.
Vescovi also scored all nine of his points in the first half when UT needed a perimeter scorer to step up with senior guard Jordan Bowden in foul trouble.
“I like their team, but they are relying on a guy (Vescovi) ... that was in high school three weeks ago and now you’re asking him to run your team,” said Kansas coach Bill Self, who encountered 11 NCAA Tournament-bound teams coaches by Barnes in the 12 years the two battled in the Big 12 while Barnes was at Texas.
“I would think the trajectory for them would definitely be an upward one just because that’s an awful lot to ask a young kid and he’s doing so well doing it already. What is he going to be like a month from now? I think they’re a team that is going to continue to get better.”
But while Vescovi played the best game of his young career, fellow freshman guard Josiah-Jordan James played his worst.
The former 5-star prospect turned the ball over a season-high six times while missing all six of his shots in a scoreless performance.
“He hasn’t been very good in practice the last two days and I think that’s a direct result of how you play in a game,” Barnes said. “It’s not like we’ve done anything different in practice. It’s a mindset.
“All this stuff is new to him. I was surprised he went backward today because we felt like he had really been moving forward.”
Those are the perils of an inexperienced team, but Tennessee has to avoid such extremes if it wants to reach the NCAA Tournament for the third consecutive season.
The Vols currently find themselves on the outside of the bubble looking but have plenty of opportunities to bolster their resume — WarrenNolen.com projects UT to have the fourth-hardest strength of schedule in the country.
Of its 13 remaining games, Tennessee has six games against Quad 1 teams, four versus Quad 2 teams and two against Quad 3 teams in terms of NET ranking, the metric used by the NCAA Tournament committee to help separate teams and decide the field of 68.
The NET relies on game results, strength of schedule, game location, scoring margin, net offensive and defensive efficiency and the quality of wins and losses.
The quadrant system gives context to wins and losses and sorts results based on game location — a Quad 1 game is any meeting with a team ranked in the top-30 at home, top-50 on a neutral court or top-75 on the road.
Both of its meetings against Kentucky and Auburn along with its road games against Arkansas and Alabama are chances to improve its 2-5 record versus Quad 1 opponents.
Home games versus Florida and Arkansas and road trips to Mississippi State and South Carolina are the Vols remaining Quad 2 games. Texas A&M and Vanderbilt reside in Quad 3 and represent games UT can’t lose.
WarrenNolan.com projects Tennessee to go 5-7 over its final 13 games with wins over Texas A&M, Kentucky at home, South Carolina, Vanderbilt and Florida and losses to Mississippi State, Alabama, Kentucky on the road and a pair of losses to Arkansas and Auburn.
Those results would give Tennessee a 17-14 (9-9 SEC) record entering the SEC Tournament, which would result in a NIT bid rather than an invite to The Big Dance unless it went on to win four games in four days in Nashville.
The Vols don’t want it to come to that, and the past week shows they may be capable of a stronger finish.
“We have a young team,” Pons said. “It has taken a while to learn, but we are just building right now. We are getting better at it and finding more consistency every day to just get better.”
