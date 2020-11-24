The Tennessee men's basketball team announced Tuesday that it is extending its pause on team activities after it had multiple COVID-19 positive tests among its Tier 1 personnel (coaches, student-athletes, team managers and support staff).
As a result, the Vols will not travel to Indianapolis for a Dec. 2 meeting with No. 1 Gonzaga as part of the Jimmy V Classic. Tennessee will also not play at Notre Dame on Dec. 4 — a game that had been reported but never officially announced because the contract had not been finalized.
The program aims to resume team activities on Dec. 5 with its first game set for Dec. 12 against Cincinnati at Thompson-Boling Arena.
