KNOXVILLE— On Friday night, a disgruntled Tennessee fan decided to vent his frustrations about the Volunteer football program by painting the iconic rock on UT’s campus. The supporter’s handiwork still remained on the outcrop on Saturday morning — the words “Fire Pruitt, enough is enough” emblazoned in black ink across a White background.
That was the first sign Tennessee’s football program was experiencing some turmoil. Then, Fox Sports Knoxville’s Trey Wallace reported 14 minutes after Tennessee’s noon kickoff against Texas A&M that the program is under investigation for alleged recruiting violations and alleged impermissible benefits to current student-athletes. Then the Vols fast start against No. 5 Texas A&M wilted as the Aggies wore down the Vols with 44 minutes of offense.
All three developments painted a bleak picture of the future for the program.
The Aggies (8-1) handed the Vols (3-7) their seventh loss by double digits this season, cruising to a 34-13 victory at Neyland Stadium in the regular-season finale.
The Aggies outgained Tennessee in total yards, 497 to 213, ran 79 plays to Tennessee’s 37 and converted 10 of their 14 third-down attempts. They also held on to the ball for 44 minutes and nine seconds — almost tripling the Vols’ 15 ticks.
“First of all, you’ve got to tip your hat to Texas A&M. They’ve got a good football team,” Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt said. “They were able to run the football. They were able to convert third downs. They kept us from making explosive plays and eliminated our run game. … They are going to make some plays, just the one thing that we have to do — and we have done this too many times — is we can’t beat ourselves. We got to make the other team beat us. … We shot ourselves in the foot, so to speak.”
It’s been a recurring theme. Once again, the Vols helped Texas A&M by committing several mental gaffes. Once again, they missed assignments in the secondary, helping Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond complete 26 of 32 passes for 281 yards and a touchdown. One again, UT was spotty at quarterback, which was compounded by the unexplained absence of running back Eric Gray to an offense that netted 24 rushing yards on 17 carries.
Even when the Aggies made a mistake, the Vols failed to capitalize. Midway through the third quarter, Alontae Taylor intercepted Mond at the goal line and returned it to the Tennessee 45. The Vols’ offense went three-and-out and had to punt. The Aggies generated an 13-play, 88-yard touchdown drive to take control of the contest.
All of those issues have been prevalent throughout the season. It’s why Pruitt was asked in his postgame presser if he was confident he will be Tennessee’s coach next season.
“Absolutely,” Pruitt replied. “I get it — 3-7 is not where we want to be, but there is one thing that I can say: I can lay my head on my pillow every night and know that I did everything I did that I could possibly do to make sure we protected everybody in our program. When looking for a competitive edge, there were a lot of things we didn’t know about. If we were going to have a COVID season again, I probably would be a little more prepared to handle it.
“But I get the business. I look at our football team. We got a lot of really young players on our team; Most of our team will be back. I think it’s a very good indication of how they compete every week. These guys don’t quit, they believe in what we are doing and they understand that we aren’t that far away. I think most of these guys are trying to be the solution and not the problem.”
Pruitt remained positive after Saturday’s setback. He praised his players and his staff for how they navigated the pandemic. He also said the Vols plan on preparing as if they are going to play in a bowl game.
Still, everything else that happened on Saturday pointed to an uncertain future.
“We all had to go through a pandemic, close contact and guys had COVID,” Taylor said. “I feel like we just had a lot of ups and downs and adversity and we’re going to need to work on some of those things this offseason and learn to adapt to the new normal. … “If they give us a bowl game, I’d just say we’ll be ready to play.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.