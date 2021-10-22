KNOXVILLE — Tennessee is in a position it hasn’t been in since the latter part of September.
The Vols, coming off of a 38-14 loss at Florida, turned around and beat Missouri, handedly. They then dispatched South Carolina in another dominating performance.
That two-game win streak came to a dramatic halt last Saturday against No. 12 Ole Miss as some controversial officiating and a radical fan response took center stage over an otherwise impressive showing by Josh Heupel’s UT team in a 31-26 loss.
So far, the Vols have managed to bounce back from losses, a good indication of where the program is under Heupel halfway through year one of his tenure. After dropping their second game of the season against Pittsburgh, they picked up a resounding win over FCS Tennessee Tech and again after their defeat at the hands of the Gators with back-to-back routs of SEC opponents.
Next up is No. 4 Alabama (6-1, 3-1 SEC) at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa at 7p.m. today (TV: ESPN), a team the Vols haven’t beaten since 2006 in a place where they’ve just as much bad luck, last leaving with a win on Oct. 25, 2003.
Tennessee opened as 27.5 point underdogs earlier in the week and while winning on the road against the Crimson Tide for the first in nine tries seems like a tall order, it does provide an opportunity to possibly close the proverbial gap with a strong outing against one it’s most historic rivals.
“It’s a huge opponent,” Heupel said. “(Alabama) is a really good football team and it’s a rivalry game — one that our guys and staff will be extremely excited about being ready for and going down to Tuscaloosa and competing against a really good football team.”
The defending SEC and national champion Crimson Tide had their own bounce-back performance last week at Mississippi State, responding to a last-second 41-38 loss at Texas A&M with a convincing 49-9 drubbing of the Bulldogs in Starkville, Mississippi.
After facing a Heisman-caliber quarterback in Ole Miss’ Matt Corral, the Tennessee defense will be going up against another talented signal caller in Bryce Young.
Young threw for nearly 350 yards and four touchdowns against Mississippi State, and he’s currently ranked second in the league in passing with 2,082 yards through seven games.
“It starts with their quarterback,” Heupel said. “He’s a super-efficient play-maker. He’s got dynamic play-makers around him.”
Pressure is an area where Tennessee’s offensive line has struggled as of late, giving up 11 sacks in the last two games, including five in the first half against Ole Miss.
The challenge up front gets tougher going up against a Crimson Tide defense that has produced 19 sacks for 124 lost yards.
“A lot of it is missed assignments,” Tennessee senior offensive lineman Jerome Calvin said. “A lot of it is just scheme. (I) wouldn’t necessarily say it’s like people getting beat or just effort or strength. It’s just part of the game. (It’s) definitely going to get fixed, definitely has to get fixed and it will.”
As far as Alabama’s offense is concerned, Young won’t be the only threat out of the backfield the Vols defense will have to try and contain.
Running back Brian Robinson Jr. has been one of the top backs in the SEC so far, tallying 599 yards on 116 carries and eight touchdowns.
Tennessee relented 279 yards in the loss to the Rebels.
“Yeah I’ve seen (Robinson Jr.) on film,” Tennessee senior defensive lineman Matthew Buter said. “Obviously, a good back in our league. We pride ourselves on trying to stop opposing teams’ running backs and we’re going to treat it the same going there. ... It’s not really about doing anything special or anything extraordinary.
“It’s just doing the ordinary things at a very, very high level consistently over and over again. Not once in the fourth, once in the third, second, and first quarter, all throughout the game. And then, minimizing your mistakes. That’s the main thing with any running back, any offense, no matter what.”
