HOOVER, Alabama — Camden Sewell was one of the first players to be announced as a member of the SEC All-Tournament team but was the last to receive his award.
The junior right-hander, upset following a 7-2 defeat to Arkansas on Sunday in the championship game, darted to the Tennessee clubhouse and started preparing to return to Knoxville empty-handed.
The Vols have expectations that far exceed lifting a trophy inside Hoover Metropolitan Complex — the first of which will get checked off when they host an NCAA regional for the first time since 2005 next week — but that did not lessen the sting of falling short of the program’s first conference championship since 1995.
“I think they were in love with the environment today, the opportunity to do something,” Vitello said. “I think it will take a bus ride for our guys to soak up the whole deal. Somewhere around the good city of Chattanooga, they’ll start laughing or saying the things they enjoyed what happened here. The bitterness of the loss won’t go away, but these guys have kind of shown, after a Saturday loss and we go into a Sunday or after a Game 1 tourney loss, they seem to get motivation from stuff like that.
“Maybe they can relax and be kids on the back half of that trip and then slowly start to build some motivation for tomorrow. We’ll see where we’re at and who we got, but really it’s going to be all about just preparing for Friday (when the regional starts).”
There may not be a trophy accompanying Tennessee (45-16) on the 269-mile bus ride back to campus, but there is something to be said for the experience it gained during its run to the championship game.
The Vols dropped their second-round matchup against Alabama in extra innings after seemingly winning on a walk-off fielder’s choice in the bottom of the ninth that was negated by a runner’s interference that was upheld by review. Tennessee rebounded with back-to-back run-rule victories over Mississippi State and Alabama before shutting out Florida in the semifinal to set up an opportunity to get back at the No. 1 team in the country after it took two-of-three in Lindsey Nelson Stadium on May 14-16 to win the SEC regular-season title.
Each of the first three games between Tennessee and Arkansas was decided by one run, but the fourth meeting was more lopsided.
The Vols jumped out to a 1-0 lead on a two-out RBI single by sophomore center fielder Drew Gilbert in the first inning and held on to the slim advantage until things went sideways for senior right-hander Will Heflin in the fifth.
Arkansas’ Cullen Smith walked to lead off the frame and Casey Opitz, SEC tournament MVP Jalen Battles and Zack Gregory followed with three straight singles to give the Razorbacks (46-10) a 2-1 lead that grew once Matt Goodheart hit a sacrifice fly to score Battles.
Battles crushed a solo home run in the seventh, added insurance for SEC Pitcher of the Year Kevin Kopps. Tennessee senior designated hitter Pete Derkay tagged Kopps for a leadoff home run in the bottom half, but the thought of a rally dissipated when junior right-hander Elijah Pleasants put senior right-hander Sean Hunley in an untenable situation that resulted in Arkansas adding three more runs.
“I don’t know if I’d have a job if it wasn’t for Hunley, so I feel bad about that situation not working out the way it did,” Vitello said. “In essence, trying to guard him or protect him a little bit actually ended up kind of putting him in a situation that he would have been better off maybe if we’d managed to situation a little bit.
“Call that the one regret, if you will, but we kind of had a vision for what we wanted to do, and a lot of it worked out.”
Tennessee has a vision of making more history as it enters the NCAA tournament, first by hosting a regional and winning it, which would translate into hosting a super regional and a chance to reach the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska for the first time since 2015.
The feeling of missing out on an SEC championship would disappear if it were able to accomplish each of those feats.
“It’s always the next thing with us,” Derkay said. “We’re not going to get caught up in what happened yesterday because that’s over with. We can let it fuel us to get the job done on that particular day. So that’s how we’re able to push through everything. It’s always what’s next, and we’re really good at turning the page and putting all our chips on the table.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.