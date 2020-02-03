KNOXVILLE — Tennessee coach Rick Barnes has not shied away from being on the NCAA Tournament bubble, and the challenge facing UT’s inexperienced roster, claiming that “every game is a playoff game” and that it is “separation month.”
The Vols have not handled the pressure well, losing to Texas A&M and Mississippi State after being the first team left out of the field of 68 in CBS Sports’ Jan. 26 Bracketology update following a near upset of No. 3 Kansas.
“I don’t think we’re really that much different than everybody else right now when you look at the (SEC) and where we are,” Barnes said Monday. “Everybody has a sense of urgency, everyone in the league. I think we all realize that.
“It’s something they’re going to have to experience, and as they continue to go through this, it’s realizing just how difficult it is to win basketball games this time of year. That’s something we’re going to have to keep grinding, keep working and find a way to break through.”
Tennessee (12-9, 4-4 SEC) is running out of time to earn a third consecutive NCAA Tournament berth, and it hopes to get back on track in a meeting with Alabama (12-9, 4-4) on Tuesday (TV: ESPNU, 7 p.m.) in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Of the Vols’ 10 remaining regular season games, six are against Quad 1 opponents based on NET rankings, including the Crimson Tide, and three versus Quad 2 foes. A date with in-state rival Vanderbilt on Feb. 18 represents the only game that will not be a potential resume booster.
A third straight loss inside Coleman Coliseum, however, might make all those opportunities meaningless, and history isn’t on the Vols’ side.
Tennessee is 2-4 on the road this season and 15-48 all-time versus Alabama in Tuscaloosa.
“I think it’s (about) focus, and I think that when you’re on the road and things go against you, you have to have the ability to let it go,” Barnes said. “You have to get on to the next play. Young teams normally don’t do that.
“When the crowd gets behind their team and gets going, can you stay focused, can you trust what you’re doing, can you trust what you practice and can you trust your teammates? ... That’s one thing these guys are still learning, how the ebbs and flows of a game can quickly shift on you.”
Freshman guard Josiah-Jordan James is “day-to-day” after sitting out against Mississippi State with a groin injury.
Redshirt freshman forward Uros Plavsic, who scored a career-high 16 points in his first career start versus the Bulldogs, is expected to replace James in the starting lineup again if James is unable to play.
That would force Tennessee to put more ball-handling pressure on freshman point guard Santiago Vescovi, who has played nine games since joining the team Jan. 4.
The Vols don’t have another choice. If the postseason is in their future, inexperienced players need to grow up quick and lead them there.
“They’re here because we think they’re good players and they can help us get to where we want to go with our program,” Barnes said. “... Our expectations for (them) are probably higher than (they have for themselves) right now, and that won’t change for any of our guys because we think we have guys we know work hard, and when we play we expect a lot from them.”
