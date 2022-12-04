KNOXVILLE — With Santiago Vescovi sidelined and Josiah-Jordan James on a minutes restriction, Olivier Nkamhoua could not help but reflect on last season.
Nkamhoua missed the final 13 games of the 2021-22 campaign with an ankle injury, which thrust the likes of Brandon Huntley-Hatfield and Jonas Aidoo into larger roles unexpectedly.
“It’s one of those things where you have to find the good in every thing,” Nkamhoua said. “It’s very unfortunate that Santi is hurt, but we all know he’s going too bounce back strong. Same thing with Josiah. We all know what he’s going through, but it’s always good to get minutes for other guys because you never know when somebody is going to be called upon.
“This is the time for everybody to get some minutes and get into rhythm. It’s unfortunate that its happening because guys are hurt, but it helps us in the long run as long as everybody is healthy when we really need them.”
Vescovi was sidelined for No. 13 Tennessee’s 94-40 victory over Alcorn State on Sunday inside Thompson-Boling Arena with a left shoulder strain.
Tennessee coach Rick Barnes stated Vescovi is “day-to-day.” The Vols (7-1) host Eastern Kentucky at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
James returned after a four-game absence caused by left knee soreness stemming from an offseason procedure but was limited to 14 minutes. His status going forward will be “game-by-game” depending on how his knee feels.
“It’s really tough to miss games because I’m in the latter part of my career, and I’m trying to cherish every moment,” James said. “Being on the sideline isn’t a lot of fun. I’d much rather be out there, but I have to do what’s best for my health and my situation. I respect coach (Barnes) for respecting me and my decisions and the decisions of Chad (Newman) and (Garrett Medenwald).”
The Vols still had their best offensive effort of the season minus their top-two leading scorers, totaling a season high in points while also shooting better than 50% from the floor for the first time.
Six different players scored in double figures and 27 of their 33 made field goals came off an assist. Nkamhoua led the way with 20 points on 6-of-9 shooting and also added six assists.
“Our offense is designed around cuts and screens and getting shots off cuts and screens,” Barnes said. “We move the ball and we drive the ball, but a lot of our actions have cuts in them and a lot of plays have a lot of cuts in them. Coach has been emphasizing getting shots off screens faster, and a lot of those shots that are in our offense are assisted shots. It’s not really designed for guys to start bouncing it and go to work to get a shot up.
“Almost everything we do in our offense, if it works how it is supposed to work, the ball is going to be moving and we’re going to get a lot of assists.”
Tennessee has built its early-season success on the strength of its top-ranked defense, but the offensive efficiency it displayed against Alcorn State showed its best basketball has yet to come.
The health of Vescovi and James only improves that outlook.
“We’re not there yet,” Barnes said. “We’re about halfway where we need to be with our effort on both ends, but I hope we’re not as good as we’re going to be right now. There are a lot of teams that know they can get better, and we’re one of them.”
