KNOXVILLE — Tennessee got back on track with a win over Missouri on Saturday despite a total disregard for taking care of the ball.
The Vols turned it over a season high-tying 21 times versus the Tigers to lowlight what could be a troubling trend going forward.
“I realize we’ve got some guys and putting some guys together now that haven’t been together a long time,” Barnes said.
“But still, some of the missed execution is guys just not understanding how every possession matters.”
UT (9-5, 1-1 SEC) needs its inexperience to show some growth when it takes on South Carolina (8-6, 0-1) today (Saturday, Jan. 11, TV: SEC Network, 1 p.m.) inside Thompson-Boling Arena. The Gamecocks rank 60th in the nation in opponent turnovers per game (15.5) and their success is usually predicated on creating extra possessions for the No. 184 offense in the country (69.4 points per game). South Carolina forces 16.8 turnovers per game in its wins and 13.8 in its losses. It has forced at least 19 turnovers in its last three wins, which came against then-No. 9 Virginia, Clemson and UMass. The Vols have turned it over 35 times in their first two conference games, the most in the league.
“You can’t think about South Carolina without thinking about the impact Frank Martin has,” Barnes said. “Frank, he’s a demanding, excellent basketball coach and teacher. He knows what he wants and he has a great way of getting his players to play like that. You know they’re going to challenge you on everything they do. They’re going to mix their defenses and they’re going to make it tough on everything you do.
“You’re going to have to know it’s going to be one of those nights where if you’re not sharp and ready to take care of the ball, they’re going to make you look really bad.”
Tennessee owns a four-game win streak against South Carolina, including a pair of victories last season in which it turned it over a combined 20 times. Then-point guard Jordan Bone played an instrumental part in keeping possession of the ball, but that responsibility now falls on the shoulders of two freshmen guards — Santiago Vescovi and Josiah-Jordan James — who are going through the growing pains of learning the most demanding position in UT’s offense. Their development could be the difference between reversing the depreciating expectations of the season and falling deeper into a hole.
“I don’t think there is much margin for error for a lot of us, and I wouldn’t just say our league, but I look around college basketball and I would say that,” Barnes said. “… Our league, there have been so many teams that have been up and down. We know early in the year how many No. 1 teams have gotten beat.
“The next two months are going to be about those teams that keep getting better, keep building and find a way to claw and scratch out wins.”
