Tennessee has locked Josh Heupel in for the long run.
After leading the Vols to an 11-2 record and an Orange Bowl victory in just his second season, Heupel has been given a contract extension that runs through January 2029, Tennessee Athletic Director Danny White announced Tuesday.
The extension is for $9 million annually, plus incentives.
“The results over Josh’s first two seasons speak for themselves,” White said in a release. “He and his staff have energized both our football program and our fanbase with an aggressive brand of football, a competitive culture that creates leaders and a relentless approach to raising the bar every single day.
“Despite a brief period of dormancy, Tennessee never surrendered its status as a college football powerhouse. We just needed an innovative leader like Josh Heupel to reignite the spark. It’s been fun to crash the party, but as Josh said after our Orange Bowl triumph, the best is yet to come.”
Tennessee’s 11 wins were its most in a single season in over two decades. Heupel, a National Coach of the Year finalist, was named the 2022 SEC Coach of the Year.
Since coming to Tennessee from USF in 2021, he’s accumulated an 18-8 record, including seven wins over Top 25 teams, which ranks third nationally among FBS head coaches during that time frame. The Orange Bowl berth was Tennessee’s first New Year’s Six appearance in the College Football Playoff Era.
Heupel is also the first Tennessee coach in 21 years to defeat Alabama, Florida and LSU in the same season. The Vols led the country in scoring offense (46.1), total offense (525.5), total touchdowns (79) and passing efficiency (181.4), the first time in program history.
Tennessee spent time at No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings after starting the season unranked; it was the Vols’ first time at the top spot in the polls since their 1998 national championship season. They finished the season at No. 6 in both the Associated Press and USA Today AFCA Coaches polls, their highest ending mark since 2001.
Heupel was a star quarterback at Oklahoma before spending time coaching there and at other stops including Arizona, Utah State and Missouri. He was 28-8 in three years at UCF before being hired away by White, his former athletic director with the Knights, at Tennessee.
“I am grateful to President Boyd, Chancellor Plowman, Danny White and of Vol Nation for their tremendous support,” Heupel said in the release. “Our staff takes great pride in representing the Power T, and it’s something we never take for granted. We will continue to work tirelessly to build a championship program that all of Vol Nation and all VFLs can be proud of.
“Most importantly, our players are the people who deserve all of the credit for our resurgence on Rocky Top. Over the last two years, they believed in us and poured their energy into every single day with hard work, leadership, cohesiveness and consistent habits. I am proud to be their coach.”
