On Wednesday night, Tennessee football coach Jeremy Pruitt spoke out against racism in the United States.
On Friday, Pruitt and other members of the Vols put those words into action.
Pruitt, defensive coordinator Derrick Ansley and 10 players joined a peaceful protest in Knoxville on Friday and even took the stage in Market Square to speak to the crowd.
Protests have sprung up all around the country in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man, while in custody of Minneapolis police on May 25.
Among the Vols players on the stage were offensive linemen Trey Smith and K’Rojhn Calbert, both of whom spoke to the crowd with a message of racial equality.
“The social injustice we still face cannot stand,” said Smith, who is black and wore a Black Lives Matter T-shirt. “This can’t keep happening. Something has to change. This isn’t right. We have to make a change. The only way we can make a change is together. We all must come together to understand each other.
“Reach out to people who don’t look like you. You have to understand the struggle they come from. Without understanding nothing will change.”
Other Vols in attendance included assistant coach Brian Niedermeyer, quarterbacks Jarrett Guarantano and Brian Maurer, offensive lineman Jerome Carvin, defensive backs Shawn Shamburger and Cheyenne Labruzza and wide receiver Josh Palmer.
Tennessee is not the only college team to support racial equality in recent days.
South Carolina coach Will Muschamp led some of his players on a march through Columbia to the governor’s mansion. Kentucky coach Mark Stoops did the same in Lexington.
One report said Clemson is planning a similar action on campus on June 13.
In a story by the Austin American-Statesman last week, Texas coach Tom Herman delivered pointed statements about how bad the situation is.
“Well, one, if you’re white, we can’t (understand),” Herman, who is white, told the newspaper. “I will never know, you will never know, none of us will ever know what it’s like to have that genuine fear.
“When I make an illegal U-turn and get pulled over, I fear about what the cost of the ticket is going to be. I don’t fear that I’m going to get dragged out of my car and maybe killed because of something I said or did. And that’s real for them.”
Friday’s protest was not the first action Pruitt took with Tennessee.
He said he addressed it with the team in a virtual meeting on May 29.
Assistant coach Tee Martin is heading up a group within the program that will come up with ideas for what the team can do to be progressive and set the standard for what change is supposed to look like.
Pruitt also addressed the situation during a virtual call open to Vols fans on Wednesday night.
“I don’t know how you can’t be angry right now on what’s going on in our country,” he said. “If you’re not angry, then something’s probably wrong with you, if you just watch the news every week.
“There’s been senseless murders across our country over the last two or three months, and it’s not like this is something that just started happening. It’s been going on for a long time.
“I said it the other day, the young people are ticked off, the old people are mad, the black people are mad, the white people are mad, everybody’s mad ... We’ve got to use our platform at Tennessee and it’s something our players have passion about and the coaches on our staff.”
