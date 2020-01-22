Tennessee's football team on Wednesday announced the addition of wide receiver Velus Jones, a graduate transfer from the University of Southern California.
Jones earned All Pac-12 Second-Team honors as a return specialist last season. He graduated from USC and will be eligible to play for the Vols in 2020.
A native of Saraland, Alabama, Jones had 36 receptions for 347 yards and one touchdown. He has a career kick return average of 24.0 yards on 81 attempts and scored one touchdown.
"Velus is a dynamic player with the ball in his hands," Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt said in a release from the university's athletic department. "He has strength, speed and a high football IQ. He will immediately add veteran leadership to our team and be an impact player as both a receiver and as a return guy."
