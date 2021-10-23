TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Former Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt infamously said after a 48-17 loss to Alabama in 2020 that the Vols were “closing the gap” with their most historic rival.
Two months later, Pruitt was fired for cause following a 3-7 season and the Crimson Tide won their seventh national championship in 14 years.
Tennessee, who has been on the losing end of 15-straight games against Alabama, including Saturday night in a 52-24 finish at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, appeared to make strides towards closing the gap that Pruitt talked about a year ago in the 105th installment of the series.
“Disappointed with the outcome of the football game, obviously,” Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said. “I felt like going into the fourth quarter we had an opportunity to compete and find a way to win the football game. I’m proud of the effort and strength that our guys played with all night long.”
There have been times in Tennessee’s 15-game losing skid to the Crimson Tide where the Vols have had a glimmer of hope, but those moments have been few and far between, and it all came harshly crashing back down to reality the following year with an emphatic Alabama win.
It’s hard to know where Heupel’s Vols (4-4, 2-3 SEC) will stack up against Alabama — the SEC’s program measuring stick — next season or the years to come, but his team lent reason for some optimism for three quarters before it was apparent that Tennessee’s depth issues on defense and along the offensive line were too much to overcome.
Defensively, the Vols came up with key stops, including a forced turnover in the second quarter when defensive back Kamal Hadden punched the ball loose from Jameson Williams’ grip and Tennessee recovered inside its own 15-yard line.
Special teams also gave the team a shot in the arm in the early-going of the third quarter on fourth down as De’Shawn Rucker bursted through the Crimson Tide’s punt protection and blocked a James Burnip punt to set Tennessee’s offense up inside the Alabama 20. It eventually led to a Chase McGrath field goal to pull the Vols within four at 21-17.
“It’s who they are as competitors,” Heupel said. “(Our defense) is going to fight with everything they’ve got. They’re going to be relentless in their effort. The way that they ran to the football, the pressure got up front ... They continued to line up and go compete, man. I love that group.”
Like Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral did the week before, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was able to make plays with his legs and get out of Tennessee’s grasp to turn third down-and-long into first-and-10.
Young ended up throwing for 371 yards and two touchdowns in addition to the 42 yards and two scores he added on the ground.
Running back Brian Robinson Jr. also burnt the defense as the game wore on with a team-high 107 yards on 26 carries and three touchdowns.
“(Young) is a capable athlete,” Tennessee defensive lineman Mathew Butler said. “Obviously we’ve seen similar quarterbacks and athletes to him, not only this year but in years past. I feel like we were prepared, but some execution, we were able to get him on the ground and scramble. We did well in some areas and we didn’t do so well in others.”
On offense, Hooker continued to show why Heupel and his coaching staff were one of the biggest winners of the transfer portal lottery last winter when he decided to commit to Tennessee after spending four seasons at Virginia Tech.
In a game Hooker was questionable to play in following an injury on the third-to-last drive in the Vols 31-26 loss to Ole Miss, the graduate transfer was stellar, going 19-of-28 passing for nearly 300 yards and three touchdowns.
Two of those scoring strikes went for big yardage, first on a 57-yard pass to JaVonta Payton to give Tennessee a 14-7 lead in the first quarter and again on a 70-yard pass to Cedric Tillman to get the Vols back within one score in the fourth quarter at 31-24.
“It’s definitely helpful with that fast-paced offense,” Hooker said. “The guys on the outside do a fantastic job of getting open. In my opinion, we have the best receiving corps in the nation. As you saw tonight, they can have their way on the field.”
The offense leaned heavy on the passing game especially because Tennessee’s ground game was nearly non-existent.
The Vols ran the ball as a team 26 times but tallied a total of just 64 yards with Tiyon Evans leading the way with 30.
“We didn’t get enough going in the running game in the early part of the game,” Heupel said. “That’s a big part of why the game played out the way that it did.”
In the passing game, Hooker’s only real mistake was the most costly. It happened midway through the fourth quarter on a drive where the Vols looked like they were going to answer back to Alabama going up two touchdowns.
Trailing 38-24, Hooker quickly had Tennessee into Alabama territory out across the 50-yard line, but on his third throw of the drive, the ball went directly to Crimson Tide defensive back Jalyn Armour-Davis.
Whatever ground the Vols gained on Alabama in the fourth quarter diminished with Armour-Davis’ interception as the Crimson Tide (7-1, 4-1 SEC) blew the game open in the last eight minutes, adding to what ended up being a 28-point fourth quarter.
“(We were) on two different pages,” Hooker said. “I read the coverage one way and (Payton) read it another. You know, can’t have those turnovers on my part. I’ve just got to play better.”
While the issues were glaring, from Tennessee’s rosters deficiencies and lack of success on third down to the 16 penalties committed by the Vols that set them back 128 yards — eight of which were unforced errors like delay of game, false start and illegal formation — Heupel proved again that his rag-tag team can be competitive against the SEC elite.
“Our team fights and plays the way they because they believe of what we’re doing and who we are,” Heupel said. “They believe we came here and had an opportunity to win a football game. That’s the way that they played for three quarters. ... Guys were ready to go. They want to get on the field and go compete.”
