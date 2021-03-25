KNOXVILLE — Tennessee scored 19 combined runs in a three-game series against Georgia for its first series win to open SEC play since 2014 and stayed hot Tuesday, putting 13 runs on Eastern Kentucky inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
An offense that started slow has seemingly come to life, but the No. 9 Vols will put that test this weekend when they host the star-studded weekend rotation No. 16 LSU boasts in a three-game series, which starts at 6:30 p.m. today.
“Not only do you have great arms, but you have different looks,” Tennessee coach Tony Vitello said. “The key for our guys is to focus on what is in front of them at that very moment, and then also understand that while we want our guys to think that their best always beats the opponent’s best, you can’t ignore the fact that there is a different approach that each pitcher calls for.”
LSU (16-5, 1-2 SEC) ranks 12th in the SEC with a 3.97 ERA, but that is inflated by three games in which it gave up nine or more runs, most notably a 22-run blowup against Oral Roberts on March 5.
Junior right-handed pitcher Landon Marceaux will attempt to maintain his unblemished ERA when he opens the series for the Tigers (16-5, 1-2) after starting either Saturday or Sunday the first five weekends of the season.
Marceaux has allowed 14 hits and six walks while striking out 35 batters over 30 innings through his first five starts of the season.
“While he doesn’t receive the fanfare that maybe a (Kumar) Rocker does or a couple of the other pitchers in our league who throw really hard do, he’s got every bit as good numbers,” Vitello said. “… He’s got a quiet intensity about him, kind of like Garrett Stallings used to have for us. That’s where it all starts. You can see he believes in himself. It doesn’t take but one pitch — or even just his warmup pitches — to see that.”
Junior right-hander Jaden Hill, a projected top-10 pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, has the worst numbers — specifically a 5.18 ERA — of the three starters Tennessee (18-4, 2-1 SEC) will face despite being the most overpowering. Hill possesses an upper-90s fastball and a slider and changeup that can baffle opposing hitters.
Subtract the eight runs he surrendered while recording just one out in that 22-7 loss to Oral Roberts and Hill’s ERA is 2.25.
Redshirt-junior right-hander AJ Labas, who will toss the finale, gave up five runs on 11 hits in his first start of the season against Louisiana Tech on Feb. 22 but has surrendered four runs on 17 hits over 23 innings in his last four starts combined.
Tennessee has the arms capable of matching LSU on the mound, ranking 19th in the country in ERA (3.06), and an offense that generates extra-base hits at a prolific rate. The Vols are tied for 20th in the nation with 41 doubles, tied for fourth with nine triples and tied for 26th with 24 home runs, the result being a team that ranks ninth in the country in runs scored (161) despite being 87th in batting average (.271).
The combination proved enough to get past Georgia, another milestone for a program on the precipice of belonging on the national stage. To take that final step, Tennessee has to prove it can compete in the toughest conference in the nation week after week.
It has not won its first two SEC series of the season since 2001.
“I think our guys do have some self-belief to them,” Vitello said. “… If you believe something, it’s probably what the outcome is going to be, or at least close to it. I think this group in particular believes it has the ability to compete with anyone while at the same time recognizing that we’ve had some injuries. Our roster is not even as good as it was to start the season, but also at the start of the season it’s fair to say that we did not have the best roster in the country.
“Regardless, that self-belief seems to be unwavering for now. The challenge in our league is you have to play 30 games. It’s great that they have that mindset over one weekend, but you have to do it 10 times.”
Leath will be unable to do so again, needing to undergo surgery on his injured left hamstring, a procedure the force him to miss the remainder of the season. He suffered the injury in the first inning against Indiana State on Feb. 28 — his first start of the season.
The Waxahachie, Texas native could return as a redshirt senior next season, but it is not yet known if he has given that any consideration. In seven career appearances, Leath has a 1.08 ERA, limited opposing batters to a .170 batting average and racked up 37 strikeouts over 25 innings.
“It’s crushing,” Vitello said. “… The one remarkable thing is that his mentality and attitude is kind of built like his physique — the guy is as jacked as anybody on our team. He’s been able to rebound and say, ‘This is the way it is supposed to go for me, and I’ll overcome and the right thing will work out.’ That’s not easy to do in that situation, but that’s kind of been his mindset.”
