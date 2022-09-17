KNOXVILLE — Midway through the third quarter at Neyland Stadium, fans headed for the exits.
With its team leading by more than five touchdowns, the sell-out crowd had seen enough to be satisfied.
A week after needing overtime to topple Pittsburgh, No. 15 Tennessee spared its fans any worry over the outcome of Saturday’s game, instead giving them the trademark monotony of a blowout win by dominating Akron from start to finish, 63-6.
“Good, solid win tonight,” Tennessee coach Josh Heupel said. “All three phases did some really positive things. Our fanbase was just absolutely electric. Best Vol Walk I’ve ever been a part of tonight and obviously a sell-out crowd. The energy, the noise were all a huge part of the football game in the very beginning.
“A lot of fun to play in front of our fans, man, for our staff and our players. We all appreciate what they did.”
On-field monotony was the best possible result for Tennessee (3-0) on Saturday, as it hoped to take a large lead and get its backups quality reps, and the Vols did just that against Akron (1-2).
After Jaylen Wright kicked off the scoring for Tennessee with a 2-yard touchdown run on its second drive, it would go on to score nine touchdowns, two of which came off the arm of quarterback Hendon Hooker.
Hooker completed 14 of his 18 passes for 298 yards before being relieved by Joe Milton, who totaled 112 yards and two scores himself on 4-of-5 passing, in the second half.
Tennessee accumulated 676 total yards, compared to 276 by Akron on the same number of plays (70). Of those 676 yards, 438 came through the air and 238 came on the ground.
“Felt like we hit the ground running (offensively) these last two weeks,” Hooker said.
Dylan Sampson made the most of his carries early against Akron, tallying two rushing touchdowns, and fellow freshman Tayven Jackson took over at quarterback midway through the fourth quarter, running in a 1-yard score himself.
Of the reserves who saw action for Tennessee, sophomore Walker Merrill caught a 38-yard touchdown pass from Milton, and even backup kicker Toby Wilson made two PATs.
The process worked as hoped.
“You can see the excitement for all of our young guys in all of the phases, offense, defense, even special teams,” Heupel said. “When young guys make the play, our vets are really excited for them.”
The only real drama that affected Tennessee fans Saturday was the ejection of Jimmy Calloway, who threw punches during an altercation, and injury concerns, as tailback Jabari Small and star receiver Cedric Tillman both went down on the field and left the game at different points.
“(For Tillman), don’t know yet at this point, but we’re hopeful. Jabari, same thing,” Heupel said. “We held him from that point on in the football game just because of the scoreboard and get those guys some treatment.”
Even though many of the fans who packed Neyland Stadium filed out before the game ended, the atmosphere they provided while there was an adequate tradeoff for the success the Vols showed on the field.
“I’ve never been a part of anything like tonight,” Heupel said. “The Vol Walk, they’re all sitting at the bottom of the hill, but then it’s going back up the hill. It was special tonight. It was awesome.”
There may not be as much monotony when Tennessee hosts Florida on Sept. 24, but Saturday’s win put the Vols, and their fans, in perhaps the best mindset they can be in ahead of facing the Gators.
“We feel great. We’re 3-0,” junior receiver Jalin Hyatt, who totaled 166 yards and two touchdowns, said. “Obviously, we feel great, but … it’s time to go to work now.”
