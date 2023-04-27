KNOXVILLE — Griffin Merritt joked about his age before elaborating on why experience is the foundation for his composure at the plate with the game on the line.
"When I was younger, I remember going up there and you would’ve thought I was going to break the bat in half I was so amped up," Merritt said. "But now, I’m just able to calm myself down. ... If you prepare yourself the right way, you’re not nervous. You’re more excited. I think people tense up and try to do much because they feel like they’re not prepared, but I try to make sure I never feel like that.”
Merritt showcased that approach in the bottom of the ninth inning Thursday, clubbing a breaking ball from Mississippi State right-handed pitcher KC Hunt over the batter's eye in center field in the bottom of the ninth inning to give No. 16 Tennessee an 8-7 victory inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
The Cincinnati, Ohio native's second walk-off home run in a six-day span — completing a series-opening comeback against Vanderbilt with a 12th-inning dinger to right-center last Friday — came after Tennessee (28-14, 9-10 SEC) blew a 7-1 lead.
Mississippi State third baseman Slate Alford hit a two-run home run in the sixth and the Bulldogs pulled within one in the seventh with a solo home run from center fielder Colton Ledbetter and a two-run double from Luke Hancock.
Hunter Hines hit a laser over the right-field wall off Tennessee's newly minted shutdown reliever Chase Burns in the ninth to tie it.
“I think we might have poked a sleeping bear that we probably should have let sleep, in my opinion," Merritt said. "When you compare it to when you shoot a deer and it’s bleeding out, don’t give it another reason to get up and start running. We had them 7-1 and kind of mouthed off a little bit and maybe put some life into them that wasn’t really there and kind of got them back in the game. When you’re up on a team like that and you know you’re beating them in every aspect and are up six runs in the sixth inning, just execute and keep your mouth shut and let them die."
Merritt made sure those unnecessary actions did not cost the Vols, and in turn continued to display a newfound resilience that did not exist until they experienced what Merritt called "a touch couple of days" with Tennessee director of sports performance Quentin Eberhardt after being swept by Arkansas.
"He’s the executioner and the bad guy," Tennessee coach Tony Vitello said. "I get to kind of lay in the weeks although maybe I have something to do with it some times, but he’s as big into team chemistry and personal growth as he is muscle growth, which is really rare for that position. He took upon himself to put in a little extra work with those guys and also just kind of talk about how they need to approach things and I’ll be dang, every team I’ve been apart of, if they’re going to be good they got to find their best combination of being really relaxed and loose. Have fun, spit sunflower seeds at each other or whatever, but also be determined to win.
"There’s definitely been a lot more looseness to the group since then, but there’s been a greater sense of determination, too."
Tennessee will attempt to pick up a second consecutive series victory — and third SEC series win — at 6:30 p.m. today.
