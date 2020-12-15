KNOXVILLE — Tennessee’s backcourt never found its rhythm a year ago after the loss of Lamonte Turner to a season-ending shoulder injury.
Jordan Bowden never emerged as the go-to option the Vols needed him to be and Josiah-Jordan James battled through injuries that limited his ability to showcase the talents that made him the fourth highest-rated prospect ever to sign with Tennessee, according to 247Sports recruiting rankings.
James, five-star freshmen Jaden Springer and Keon Johnson, redshirt junior Victor Bailey Jr. and sophomore Santiago Vescovi proved that problem will not persist during UT’s 79-38 victory over Appalachian State on Tuesday inside Thompson-Boling Arena.
“Last year was definitely a big learning experience for me personally and the other guards here,” James said. “Having a year like that and looking back has definitely helped us, and then having these guys this year, I think from the start we knew we were going to have a lot of depth. … The experience that we have kind of helped them out, and then they brought their own talent. I feel like our depth is something we can build on this year.”
After two lackluster offensive performances to start the season, the highly-touted backcourt showed signs of life and provided hope that it can live up to the expectation it has of putting UT (3-0) in a position to make the deepest NCAA Tournament run in program history.
The combination of Springer, Johnson, redshirt junior guard Victor Bailey Jr. and sophomore guard Santiago Vescovi showcased an ability to create that few, if any, Tennessee guards have possessed in recent years.
Bailey finished with a game-high 13 points while Springer added 12. Johnson tallied six points, four rebounds and three assists and Vescovi recorded five points, four assists and four rebounds.
“There is no doubt that we’ve guys that can get in there and go get a shot,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. “The thing that makes all of them good in that area is that they are willing passers. We knew Appalachian State would come in and be very gap-oriented … and we able to get through those gaps and make some plays there.”
Sophomore guard Josiah-Jordan James flashed an improved shooting stroke, hitting all three of his 3-point attempts in an 11 point performance while also making an impact as a rebounder and defender, logging a team-high eight boards (five offensive) while playing a pivotal part in holding Appalachian State to 27.9% shooting.
“Over the summer I’d go back and look at all the games and see little things that I didn’t notice as a freshman that I notice now as a sophomore,” James said. “When you get experience under your belt, you learn and you grow. That’s the name of the game.
“I still don’t know everything and I have more room to grow, but I definitely know a little bit more than I did as a freshman.”
James was also utilized as a power forward for a short spurt in the second half, providing a glimpse of the versatility the Tennessee rotation could have this season.
In one instance, James grabbed a rebound and dribbled up court, effectively switching from a forward to the point guard for a possession. Johnson slid to the four, and the Vols were able to execute for a bucket.
That tells me about the versatility that we have because we have never done that,” Barnes said. “It’s a compliment to all their basketball IQs because they just flowed right to it.”
More than anything, though, there is a higher level of talent than any other Tennessee team that is obvious.
In the span of one minute, 54 seconds, Springer drove and finished with an up-and-under layup to give the Vols a 20-6 lead with 12 minutes remaining in the first half, only to be outdone by Johnson, who ripped the ball out of Appalachian State guard R.J. Wilson’s hands and raced down the court, splitting a pair of defenders before throwing down a two-handed dunk.
Those two finishes highlighted a promising performance from a backcourt that still believes its best is yet to come.
“I know we still have a long way to go and a lot of stuff to build on,” Springer said, “but based off this game, I think we showed a few flashes.”
