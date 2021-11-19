The Tennessee men’s basketball program found its footing under Rick Barnes this time four years ago.
The Vols, led by juniors Admiral Schofield and Kyle Alexander and sophomores Grant Williams, Jordan Bone and Jordan Bowden, upset then-No. 18 Purdue in the opening round of the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in The Bahamas and took a 12-point lead into halftime against then-No. 5 Villanova before suffering an 85-76 loss.
Tennessee was picked to finish 13th in the SEC that season but went on to win the regular-season conference championship. Purdue reached the Sweet Sixteen and Villanova won the national championship.
No. 18 Tennessee once again shares a field with those two programs in an early-season tournament — this time in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament in Uncasville, Connecticut — hoping it can catapult itself to similar success. The Vols open with No. 5 Villanova at 1 p.m. today and will face either No. 6 Purdue or North Carolina on Sunday.
“I think what that tournament did for that group of guys was it taught them what it takes to really and truly play at the highest level in terms of the kind of effort that goes into it on every possession,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. “It’s not going to be perfect, but you have to compete.
“We have some guys here that have been in some games like that, but the majority of this team hasn’t. We’re going to find out a lot about ourselves this weekend.”
The tournament marks the first test of the season for Tennessee after beating UT Martin, 90-62, in its season opener on Nov. 9 and then East Tennessee State, 94-62, on Sunday.
Villanova has also scored in bunches against weaker competition, tallying 91 points against Mount St. Mary’s on Nov. 9 and 100 versus Howard on Tuesday, but lost its meeting with No. 2 UCLA on Nov. 12.
The Wildcats rank third in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency (115.5 points scored per 100 possessions, adjusted for opponent) according to KenPom. The Vols rank 20th in adjusted offensive efficiency (109.9) and third in adjusted defensive efficiency (87.7).
“I have the utmost respect for (Villanova coach) Jay Wright,” Barnes said. “I think he’s a terrific basketball person and has been for a long time. When I look at his teams, I always appreciate watching guys grow within a program. I go back to when we played them in The Bahamas, and there were some guys on that team that were role players then, but to see what they developed into is the ultimate compliment for Jay and his staff in terms of their player development.
“His guys are going to be competitive and play hard, and that’s a chip off the block because Jay is a competitive person.”
Tennessee has spent two seasons searching for the same success it had with Williams, Schofield, Bone, Bowden and Alexander. This team has the potential to reach those heights and go even further, and this weekend is a chance to show it can accomplish that.
“It’s big for our team,” freshman point guard Zakai Zeigler said. “We can show the entire country who we are, what we’re about and that we’re a national championship-caliber team.”
