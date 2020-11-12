The Tennessee men's basketball team was picked as the favorite to win the SEC on Thursday, according to preseason voting by a select panel of both SEC and national media members.
It is the first time since the 2008-09 season that the Vols were the preseason pick to win the conference.
Tennessee returns four starters from last year's team that entered the SEC Tournament with a 17-14 record before the season was cancelled because of COVID-19 and welcomes the fourth-ranked recruiting class in the country, highlighted by five-star guards Jaden Springer and Keon Johnson.
Kentucky, LSU, Florida and Alabama, in order, were picked to finish in the top five behind Tennessee.
UT seniors John Fulkerson and Yves Pons both received votes for preseason SEC Player of the Year. Fulkerson was named to the preseason All-SEC first team and Pons, the reigning SEC Defensive Player of the Year, made the second team.
No. 12 Tennessee opens the season against Charlotte on Nov. 25 at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.