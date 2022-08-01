The Tennessee men's basketball team will face off against Butler on Nov. 23 in the opening round of the Battle 4 Atlantis on Paradise Island, Bahamas.
The winner of the matchup will face the winner of BYU and Southern California on Nov. 24. The losers of those games will play each other on Nov. 24 as well. The other first-round meetings revealed during Monday's bracket reveal are between Dayton and Wisconsin and Kansas and North Carolina State.
Tennessee last faced Butler on Dec. 12, 2015 during Rick Barnes' first season at the helm of the program. The then-No. 18 Bulldogs won, 94-86, inside Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
The Vols are 2-3 all-time against Butler, with wins coming over then-No. 15 Butler on Dec. 14, 2014, inside Thompson-Boling Arena and an overtime win in the Round of 32 of the 2008 NCAA Tournament.
Each team is guaranteed to play three games in the tournament.
The Vols participated in the Battle 4 Atlantis in 2013 and 2017. They are 4-2 at the event, including a third-place finish during their most recent visit. The most notable of those four victories was an overtime victory over then-No. 18 Purdue that provided some early momentum for a team that won its first SEC regular-season championship since 2007-08.
