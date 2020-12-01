The Tennessee men's basketball team has a new season-opening date after adding UT Martin to the schedule on Tuesday.
The No. 13 Vols will face the Skyhawks on Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. (TV: SEC Network+) inside Thompson-Boling Arena.
It is the third different date UT has planned to open its season.
Tennessee was originally slated to kick off the 2020-21 season against Charlotte on Nov. 25, but the program was forced to pause team activities because of multiple COVID-19 positive tests among its Tier 1 personnel (coaches, student-athletes, team managers and support staff), including head coach Rick Barnes.
The hiatus also caused the cancellation of games against VCU, No. 1 Gonzaga and Notre Dame, setting up a meeting with Cincinnati on Dec. 12 inside Thompson-Boling Arena as the season opener before the addition of UT Martin.
UT is 4-0 all-time against UT Martin dating back to 1993, with their last meeting coming on Dec. 29, 2010.
