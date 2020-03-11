NASHVILLE — Tennessee had its opportunity for an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament against then-No. 17 Auburn on Saturday.
A victory would have put the Vols in a position where a couple of wins in the SEC Tournament would insert them in the bubble conversation.
Instead, UT played little to no defense and squandered the opportunity, changing the outlook for its weekend in Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.
Four wins in four days to win the program’s first SEC Tournament championship since 1979 was always the goal, but now it is also a necessity if Tennessee wants to reach the NCAA Tournament.
“All we have left is the postseason,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said Saturday. “Are we capable of beating anybody in the league? We are, but it is going to take a team effort.”
No. 8-seed Tennessee’s quest to achieve the improbable starts with a second-round meeting with No. 9-seed Alabama (16-15, 8-10 SEC) at 1 p.m. (noon CT) today (TV: SEC Network).
Early Wednesday evening, the SEC released a statement saying it will have attendance restrictions on the SEC Tournament and all campus regular season events through at least March 30.
Only essential staff, limited family and credentialed media will be allowed inside Bridgestone Arena for the remainder of the tournament. The two games scheduled for Wednesday night were played in front of fans.
In the statement, the SEC said it will re-evaluate conditions at the end of the month.
The Vols (17-14, 9-9) trailed by as many as 15 points against the Crimson Tide in their lone regular-season matchup but rallied for a 69-68 victory on Feb. 4.
At that time, freshman point guard Santiago Vescovi had nine games under his belt. Tennessee has grown as he has, even if it didn’t look like it against Auburn.
“I felt like the way we played Saturday, we looked like a team that played back in January,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. “If you ask me today, I think you are who you are right now. Where we are right now, it is hard for me to say. I felt before the game that we had improved a lot. I know we have, but it so baffling we can revert back to the mentality we had.
“We still have a lot to play for and for us not respond better was frankly very frustrating and very disappointing.”
Alabama represents a tough matchup for Tennessee because of its ability to stretch the floor and hit the 3s. The Crimson Tide are tops in the conference with a 34.9% clip from behind the 3-point line.
Meanwhile, the Vols rank 170th in the nation in opponent 3-point shooting percentage at 33.1%. Tennessee has allowed its last three opponents to shoot 42.6% from beyond the arc, which includes a 14-for-32 (43.8%) performance from Auburn.
“You have to be so conscientious of where the guys are on the floor because they spread you out and you have to still help your teammates,” Barnes said. “You have to get a hand up and you have to guard the 3-point line without fouling. That’s a situation where transition defense is so important because if you don’t get back and get set, they can pop you early and often.”
A meeting with No. 1-seed Kentucky awaits if UT can get past Alabama, and two more victories would have to follow for the Vols to put on their dancing shoes for the third consecutive season.
The odds are stacked against Tennessee, but it is called March Madness for a reason.
“Anything is possible,” senior guard Jordan Bowden said. “We just have to be focused. We have to continue to execute our game plan no matter who we’re playing. We just have to stay focused.”
