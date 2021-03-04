KNOXVILLE — Tennessee coach Tony Vitello viewed a split of a four-game series with Indiana State last weekend as the perfect opportunity to reevaluate where the No. 17 Vols stood with two more non-conference series to play before starting SEC play.
“I think for us, we kind of have to scrap everything,” Vitello said Sunday. “It goes with the theme of what we just talked about as coaches in the outfield; it’s time to take a timeout, and the calendar cooperates rather well for us.”
The focal point of the reassessment was the weekend rotation and whether there would be any changes.
Tennessee starters have posted a 4.67 ERA in their seven weekend games against Georgia Southern and Indiana State entering this weekend’s three-game series with Georgia State, with first pitch for today’s opener slated for 5:30 p.m. inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium, but it appears there will only be one change, and that is out of necessity after junior right-hander Elijah Pleasants tossed six innings out of the bullpen in Wednesday’s 5-3 victory over Austin Peay.
Junior right-hander Chad Dallas, who has been the Vols’ most consistent starter, will get the ball for the third consecutive Friday. He is 1-0 with a 3.97 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and .239 batting average against while striking out 16 batters over 11 1/3 innings.
Freshman right-hander Blade Tidwell will make his third career start Saturday, but he has failed to pitch more than four innings in any of the previous two. He has been successful in his outings, however, posting a 2.25 ERA and 1.25 WHIP.
“Our plan is to roll with what we’ve had and let Sunday come when it may,” Vitello said. “(Pleasants) won’t be available until Sunday, but it will most likely be in a relief role, which is good because it will provide an opportunity for somebody else that maybe hasn’t gotten to start yet so they can show that they are maybe capable of starting down in Athens, Georgia in a couple of weeks.”
Senior right-hander Jackson Leath seemed like a prime candidate to jumpstart a lackluster rotation but suffered a left hamstring injury in his first start of the season against Indiana State on Sunday.
He underwent an MRI earlier in the week, and while the Vols (8-2) are still awaiting more clarification on the severity of the injury, they do anticipate him being sidelined for awhile.
“The kid is crushed, his teammates feel for him and coaches have met with him a bunch, but we’ve kind of done all we can do at this point regardless of how exactly you want to pinpoint that injury,” Vitello said. “It is going to be a significant time before he is back out there for us.”
That leaves senior right-hander Sean Hunley and redshirt junior right-hander Jason Rackers as the two most likely options to throw the series finale against the Panthers (4-6), who have already notched wins against West Virginia, which entered the season ranked and dropped out this week, No. 2 Vanderbilt and No. 13 Georgia Tech.
Hunley has been superb as a do-it-all reliever through four appearances, going 2-0 with a 2.13 ERA, 0.55 WHIP and a .136 batting average against while striking out 16 over 12 2/3 innings.
Rackers has made one appearance in his Tennessee career after needing Tommy John surgery before making his debut last season, allowing one run on two hits while punching out two batters over two innings against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Feb. 23.
The first two weeks of the season have provided plenty of opportunities for Tennessee, but it has also raised some important questions, the rotation being the most pressing. The Vols have a chance to make that an afterthought against Georgia State.
“I’m not saying we’re anywhere close to where we need to be or that we’re even a top-25 team, but I don’t think any team in the country has gotten more out of February than we did,” Vitello said. “… That’s great to say, but we need to make use of it and make adjustments in areas that we weren’t great in to make that month work for us.”
