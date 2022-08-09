KNOXVILLE — Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel didn’t show favoritism when breaking down Tuesday’s scrimmage, the Vols’ first this preseason.
That’s because he saw positives everywhere he looked.
“Really good day out there, back and forth between both sides of the ball,” Heupel said. “Able to get a lot of real football drive for the offense, be able to play with tempo and see how the communication and efficiency of movement between plays (developed).
“Really good for our young guys, and defensively, we were able to get some of that work against tempo, but also some situational football. Got some third-and-short and actually did some overtime work with those guys again today. Overall, pleased with the effort, strain, competitive nature of it and some back and forth between both sides of the ball.”
As Tennessee prepares for its season opener on Sept. 1 against Ball State, the Vols’ second-year coach has also been pleased with the attitude of the team’s younger players, including their effort and attention to detail.
“They’re in a progression to get to where they need to by opening weekend, by week three, by week five,” Heupel said. “It’s a constant progression for those guys. My expectations for the young guys today is go out and compete extremely hard, play as hard as you possibly can every single snap.
“It ain’t going to be perfect. You’re going to learn. They’ve learned for seven days out on the practice field and this is as real as it’s going to be as far as game day operation and how to compete and function in that arena … This will be a huge day, huge opportunity. This afternoon, it’s a big afternoon for us as a program, but it’s a big afternoon for those young guys, too.”
Efforts like that will be key for Tennessee’s defense, which hopes to make drastic improvements from its performance last season, particularly in the red-zone. That area of the field has been a point of emphasis for the unit, and Heupel was pleased with what he saw there on Tuesday.
“I thought there was some good situational red-zone work by our defense where they were able to get off the field and force some field goals,” Heupel said. “So, good day.”
The Vols defense may go as far as the defensive line goes. Tennessee allowed 153.2 rushing yards-per-game last season and tallied 34 total sacks; with a better push from the defensive front this season, those numbers could be greatly improved.
“That defensive line group will be deeper than we were a year ago, which is important to us as a program,” Heupel said. “We’ve got some young guys in that room that we feel like are going to have to help us. They’ve got to go earn it here on the back half of training camp and before we get to week one.
“It’s important that those leaders inside of that room … do a great job of pushing and coaching those guys. This football team is so different than a year ago where players are helping and coaching each other. That’s in the defensive line group, you see that, but that’s at every position, too.”
“Really good. Really efficient, effective,” Heupel said. “Handled the operations side of it extremely well. He’s been in really good command of what we’re doing offensively, keeping us out of bad plays, bad situations. Turning negatives into zero, being decisive, getting the ball out of his hands.
“In complete command of what we’re doing on the offensive side of the ball, run game and pass game, protections as well.”
Hooker burst onto the scene last season after transferring from Virginia Tech, taking the starting job several games in and throwing for 2,945 yards and 31 touchdowns while rushing for 616 yards and five scores. He’s expected to be even better this year.
“Really pleased with his progress through spring ball but even after spring ball to where he is now,” Heupel said. “Did some really great things out there today. Yesterday, (he) had a great day too. Love where he’s at. Keep fighting and be ready for week one, go be your best.”
