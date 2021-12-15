KNOXVILLE — An NCAA investigation stemming from alleged violations committed by a previous regime and a depleted roster weren’t enough to keep Tennessee from winning seven games and making a bowl game in head coach Josh Heupel’s first season.
It wasn’t enough to keep the Vols from landing a top-15 signing class, either.
In Heupel’s first full recruiting cycle, Tennessee finished the early signing period on Wednesday with the 13th-ranked class according to 247Sports.
“A great day for Tennessee football and the future of Tennessee football,” Heupel said.
“... So excited about being able to add the 20 young men to Tennessee football here today. It’s the combination of a lot of hard work in the last 10 and a half months. … Our recruiting department just did a fantastic job.”
The Vols signed 20 players and did it with very little drama as far as previously committed players were concerned.
Among Tennessee’s biggest prospects that made their commitments official were quarterback Tayven Jackson, linebacker Elijah Herring, offensive lineman Addison Nichols, wide receiver Kaleb Webb and defensive back Christian Harrison.
Jackson, a 4-star prospect from Greenwood, Indiana, committed back in April with an offer list that also included Auburn, Arkansas and Arizona State among others and held firm on his commitment to the Vols before signing.
“First of all, (Jackson) comes from an elite program,” Heupel said. “He understands the work habits you have to have on a daily basis to go and achieve something individually and collectively as a team. I think he’s just scratching the surface of what he’s going to be as a quarterback. Long frame, he’s going to continue to build that out, has the ability to move his feet above in the pocket and out of the pocket to make plays down field as a passer.
“He has the ability to use his feet as a weapon as well. I think that’s going to increase as he gains confidence in his body.”
While the Vols signed just two in-state players in 3-star wide receiver Cameron Miller and 3-star linebacker Elijah Herring, the addition of Herring last spring was the first of a Volunteer State product to Heupel’s program, which was in its infancy at the time of that decision.
A two-way player that split time between linebacker and tight end at Riverdale High School, Herring recorded 67 tackles and 16 tackles for loss during his senior season in 2021.
“Elijah was hugely important to me and to our staff for a lot different reasons,” Heupel said. “I really believe in who he is as a player and a person. I think he’s got an extremely bright future here at Tennessee and we’re extremely confident about his ability to see through the weeds and trust us early in the process, him being an in-state kid and how much it meant to him to wear the Power ‘T,’ was hugely important as we kicked off this recruiting cycle as far as getting kids to buy into us.”
What signing day surprises there were, the Vols found themselves on the good end of. It started late in the morning with the commitment of 4-star running back Justin Williams out of Dallas, Georgia. He picked Tennessee over SEC foe Auburn. That was followed up by the commitment of 4-star defensive lineman Tyre West from Tifton, Georgia.
The No. 20 ranked defensive tackle in the nation heading into signing day, the 6-foot-2, 280-pound West had long been committed to SEC East rival Georgia and while Florida State made a push, the Vols ultimately won out over both.
The unexpected pickups for Tennessee continued into the afternoon with 4-star edge rusher and Charlotte, North Carolina product James Pearce. He held other offers from Georgia, Ole Miss and Florida as well.
“Important for us that we won those (flipped commitments of Pearce, West and Williams),” Heupel said.
“It’s a big part of this class and three guys that we feel like can make an impact early on in their careers as they grow inside of this program. From an elite pass rusher on the edge (Pearce) to an elite pass rusher inside that an ability on the edge (West) and Justin’s ability, frame, physical attributes is something we felt like we needed to add inside of the running back room.”
