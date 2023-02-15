KNOXVILLE — Jonas Aidoo could tell Jahmai Mashack was up for the challenge of guarding Alabama standout Brandon Miller.
"I was talking to Jahmai two days before the game and he was super locked in," Aidoo said. "He was talking about, 'He's not going to get nothing.'"
Mashack's words proved prophetic.
The Tennessee sophomore guard made his third career start in the No. 10 Vols' 68-59 victory over No. 1 Alabama and served as the primary defender against the projected top-5 pick in the upcoming NBA draft and SEC Player of the Year favorite. Miller totaled 15 points on 4-of-11 shooting, but only four of those came in the 27 minutes Mashack was on the court.
"Mashack is definitely in there for his defense," Alabama coach Nate Oates said. "That's why they're playing him, and he does a good job. He was physical with Brandon, and he made Brandon's night a lot harder than it would have been."
“What you guys saw tonight I see every day," sophomore guard Zakai Zeigler said. "... He gives everybody their best shot like they’re the best player in the country. And Brandon Miller, he is a pretty good player, but when Jahmai is locked in, it’s hard for anybody to score on him.”
The Fontana, California, native logged a plus-9 plus-minus, a game-high despite going scoreless on four field-goal attempts.
He tallied a plus-15 in 16 second-half minutes during Tennessee's comeback-turned-buzzer-beating loss to Missouri on Saturday.
“We keep telling our guys that they have to find a way to impact the game without scoring a point because everybody wants to score, they do," Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. "The more (Mashack) is out there, the more he’s going to figure that side of it out, but the intangibles that he brings, you got to have it on the court.
"I told him the other day after the game Saturday (against Missouri), I said, ‘From this point on, you’re not taking a backseat to anybody.’ I said, ‘You’re out there competing and I expect you to go out there and play like these other guys. You don’t have to play perfect by any stretch of the imagination, but you’ve got to continue to bring what you bring everyday because this team needs it’ and he was even better today than he was Saturday.”
Tennessee (20-6, 9-4 SEC) limited Alabama (22-4, 12-1) to a season-low in points and its second-lowest field-goal percentage (35.4%) while also forcing 19 turnovers en route to extending its winning streak versus top-5 teams to five games and its sixth all-time victory over a AP top-ranked team.
An ability to erase Miller from the offensive end for most of the night was crucial in accomplishing that feat.
"I do think most people don’t see that he took on the challenge to guard their best player," senior guard Santiago Vescovi said. "He did a great job all around. He chased him everywhere. We just couldn’t ask for a guy to play harder than he does.
"I think the whole teams plays with a lot of heart. That is what is giving us good results today and moving forward. That is what we have to base everything off. I think if everybody plays with heart, the way all the guys did today, I think we are going to be fine.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.