Jarrett Guarantano will be the same quarterback Vols fans have come to love, then hate and then love again Thursday in the Gator Bowl, but the fourth-year junior will feel like a new player.
That’s because he left his cumbersome hand brace in Knoxville.
Guarantano spent the last month of the regular season wearing the brace because he broke a bone in his left (non-throwing) hand during Tennessee’s game against South Carolina. He played through the injury and performed well despite being in pain the whole time.
In the last four games of the regular season, Guarantano was 49-for-86 passing (57%) for 797 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions as Tennessee built a five-game winning streak. His performance against Missouri was especially great. He passed for 415 yards and two touchdowns in a 24-20 victory.
He finally recovered enough to remove the brace and is back to normal this week in Jacksonville as the Vols prepare for their season finale against Indiana at TIAA Bank Stadium. Guarantano said he can once again hold the ball with his left hand.
“I was able to get more flexibility,” he told media in Jacksonville. “It’s still a little banged up but nothing tape can’t fix. It’s all good now. (I have) just been rehabbing a lot and trying to get it better.”
Whether pain-free Guarantano takes the snaps from starting center Brandon Kennedy, however, remains to be seen.
Kennedy had a minor procedure to clean up his knee a few days after the regular season ended and was uncertain for the Gator Bowl. On Sunday, coach Jeremy Pruitt said Kennedy would be a game-time decision to play against Indiana.
Kennedy has returned to practice in Jacksonville, but in the meantime the Vols have been giving most of the reps to Jerome Carvin and Riley Locklear.
“He’s 24 days out now,” Pruitt said. “He’s about ready, but he’s a guy that has had several injuries before, so he’ll know if he’s ready to play or not. We’re giving him a few extra looks just to see.”
While Guarantano’s center is questionable, his top target is out for the first half.
Senior Jauan Jennings still stands to miss the first half Thursday due to a suspension from the SEC that stemmed from a sideline incident against Vanderbilt in which the conference ruled Jennings stepped on the head of a Vanderbilt player on the sideline.
Pruitt said the wide receivers Cedric Tillman, Romell Keyton and Tyler Byrd will fill in for Jennings. After that, Guarantano said, Jennings will be unleashed.
“We’re going to rely on those guys in the first half,” Guarantano said. “And then when Jauan comes back we’ll expect a lot of good stuff from him.”
Offensive line depth takes hit
Tennessee’s most improved unit from 2018 has been the offensive line, but it has been influx since the win over Vanderbilt on Nov. 30.
Following that victory, Ryan Johnson and Marcus Tatum announced they would skip the Gator Bowl and transfer to another school. Johnson has landed at Georgia Tech and Tatum at Central Florida.
Their absences mean everybody bumps up two spots on the depth chart, and that has led to a temporary position change for Kingston Harris. The redshirt freshman appeared in two games this season as a defensive lineman and is giving the offensive line another shot after doing so for the first time in the fall.
The Gator Bowl also is likely to give freshman and former King’s Academy standout Chris Akporoghene a chance to play more in what would be his fourth game, thus allowing him to use this season as a redshirt year.
The Vols know they have a long way to go on the offensive line, but the strides they made this season prove things are going in the right direction. Tatum and Johnson played a lot last season and helped the Vols get off on the right foot in the offseason.
“Those guys have done a good job for us — graduated and really good for our program,” Pruitt said. “It was an opportunity for them. They didn’t get to play as much as they wanted to play. They want to play. We had guys that had performed better this year, that gave us a better opportunity to have success and they understood that it’s part of football.”
Trey Smith’s future
Though it seems like a lock for junior offensive lineman Trey Smith to leave college for the 2020 NFL Draft, nobody is tipping their hand about whether a decision officially has been made. Smith has declined to discuss the situation since the regular season ended, and Pruitt did the same this week in Jacksonville.
“We have (talked about it),” Pruitt said. “It’s something that we’ll sit down, when this game is over with and talk about again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.