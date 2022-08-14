KNOXVILLE — Joe Milton is taking on a different role than the one he had this time a year ago.
Joining the Tennessee football program last summer as a transfer quarterback from Michigan, the 6-foot-5, 245-pound Milton had the build and the tools to make an immediate impact in the Vols new offense under Josh Heupel.
He was named the starter ahead of Tennessee’s season opener but was replaced by Hendon Hooker two games in after struggling to hit open receivers and grasp the offense. After losing the starting job, Milton opted to remain with the team and is in the middle of his second fall camp under Heupel, this time as the backup.
It’s a role he has embraced and made strides in, according to Heupel and he displayed his improvement in Tennessee’s second scrimmage at Neyland Stadium on Sunday.
“Through practices, (Milton) has been a better decision maker, (has) better command of what we’re doing offensively, strides you would think and hope he needs to take and is capable of,” Heupel said. “He’s taken better care of the football. A lot of things that we’ve asked from him, just growing up and becoming a mature person and player that we need inside of that room and in that position inside of this program, he’s taken some of those strides.
“There’s a bunch left out there for him. You guys know he has the arm talent to make some really special throws, but I think in the two scrimmages he’s had command and presence in what we’ve done.”
Milton was a four-star prospect out of Pahokee, Florida when he committed to Michigan in the 2018 signing class. He started five games for the Wolverines during the 2020 season, throwing for 1,077 yards and four touchdowns against four interceptions.
His experience and frame was a welcome addition to a Tennessee quarterbacks room last fall that ended up losing two players to transfer early in the season, making he and Hooker the only two scholarship players left at the position for the remainder of 2021.
With Hooker set to run out of eligibility following this season, Milton’s decision to stick around Knoxville and be in Heupel’s system for a second season may pay off with him getting another shot at the starting job in 2023.
“(Milton’s decision to stay at Tennessee) is a great lesson for everybody in our program,” Heupel said in a press conference on Aug. 1. “We talked about that. You want to be ready when your opportunity comes and prepare that way to take advantage of it. I think it speaks to (Hooker and Milton’s) unique relationship that exists in that quarterback room…To be able to compete fiercely with somebody, but also be great friends outside of the game, speaks to their maturity.
“It speaks to Joe. I think it speaks to the culture that we have inside of the building as far as a full team inside of that locker room.”
It would be hard to believe Tennessee senior wide receiver Cedric Tillman will take a step back after a stellar 2021 campaign.
Outside of Tillman, however, the rest of the group is using fall camp to build trust with the coaching staff. Jalin Hyatt is expected to be a factor after an underwhelming sophomore season while Jimmy Colloway, Jimmy Holiday and Walker Merrill look to feature more in the offense after limited roles last season.
Tennessee also added some depth with 2022 signing class speedster Squirrel White and USC transfer Bru McCoy.
“I thought there was some real positive things (Sunday),” Heupel said. “Bru McCoy did some really good things out there. I thought he handled and operated really well. He was physical with the ball in his hands. Jimmy Holiday made some plays today, made some competitive catches and then run after the catch. Walker Merrill is a guy that’s had a really good training camp, much better football player and understanding of what we’re doing from where we ended in spring ball…So, there’s still a ton of competition.”
As for McCoy’s eligibility status for this season, it remains unclear whether or not the 6-foot-3 receiver who caught 21 passes for 236 yards and two touchdowns at USC will be eligible to play by week 1. Heupel said Sunday that there was no update.
The search to fill a void on Tennessee’s offensive line continued in Sunday’s scrimmage.
Heupel said that at this point in fall camp, the coaching staff plans to keep senior Darnell Wright at right tackle, making it a three-man race on the left side between Jeremiah Crawford, Dayne Davis and Florida transfer Gerald Mincey.
It’s a battle that Heupel anticipates will continue through the rest of the preseason and beyond.
“(The competition at left tackle) has been back and forth a little bit through training camp,” Heupel said. “...At the end of the day, we’re going to need both of them, all of them. You experienced last year, injuries. That’s true at the tackle spot. It’s true at all five spots. Those guys are continuing to compete. That’s not going to stop after (Sunday). That’ll happen all the way up until kickoff. I anticipate (Crawford and Mincey) playing during the course of the football game throughout the season and certainly in week 1…
“Both of them have made a bunch of progress from spring ball and really since the beginning of training camp in understanding what we’re doing offensively.”
