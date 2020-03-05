Tennessee redshirt junior forward John Fulkerson is making a case to be an All-SEC performer on the court, but he has also made an impact off of it.
The Kingsport native was named to the 2020 SEC Community Service Team for men's basketball Thursday, a day after illustrating his commitment to the community.
Fulkerson scored a career-high 27 points to lead Tennessee to a win over No. 6 Kentucky in Rupp Arena on Wednesday and made an appearance at an elementary school the next morning to read to students as part of the Read Across America Initiative despite not getting back to Knoxville until 3 a.m. after a 9 p.m. showdown.
Fulkerson has also been active with Big Buddies Tennessee, which pairs a UT student with an individual who has an intellectual disability to form meaningful, one-on-one friendships, Knoxville's Emerald Youth Haslam-Sansom Ministry Complex and the Hoops for Hope basketball clinic that benefits the Down Syndrome Awareness Group of East Tennessee.
