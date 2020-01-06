KNOXVILLE — With once counted-upon options now unavailable and losses racking up, Tennessee coach Rick Barnes continues to ask more of the three experienced players on the roster.
“We are going to need Fulky (John Fulkerson) and Yves (Pons), and we need Jordan Bowden,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said Saturday following a 78-64 SEC-opening loss to LSU. “We need those guys to be stellar every night.”
Fulkerson (11.2 points, 5.0 rebounds per game) and Pons (11.7 points, 5.1 rebounds) have exceeded expectations through the Vols’ first 13 games, but the same cannot be said about Bowden.
The senior guard is mired in a six-game shooting slump that is contributing to Tennessee’s offensive struggles, and beyond that, he has failed to break out of his shell and become aggressive enough to be a go-to option for UT.
Bowden will attempt to shake off a disappointing start to the season when the Vols (8-5, 0-1 SEC) travel to Missouri (8-5, 0-1) today (TV: SEC Network, 7 p.m.).
It starts with being able to hit a shot.
The Knoxville native is 17-for-69 (24.6%) over his last six games, including a 1-for-12 outing against LSU on Saturday, but maybe a return to Mizzou Arena where he scored 20 points a year ago — one of five 20-point outings in his career — can straighten him out.
“You got to believe that when you have been in the game for a long time, players go through these types of slumps,” Barnes said. “We are not asking him to do anything he hasn’t done in the past. We’re not. He, tonight, should not have shot a couple of shots he took. I know he got frustrated like we all do.
“When he shoots it, we think it is going to go in. He has proven it to us. He has to work through it. I wish I had some magic dust I could sprinkle on him, but we don’t.”
Tennessee is looking to avoid its second 0-2 conference start in three years. A resurgence from Bowden would go a long way toward getting UT back on track amid a tumultuous spurt in which it has lost four of its last five games.
“I always tell him to keep his head and shoot the next one because it’s going in,” Josiah-Jordan James said. “We know every shot he takes is a good shot, most of the time, but we need him to shoot open shots and we need him to shoot the shots he did (Saturday).
“Knowing the guy that he is, he’s going to make them. I’m not too concerned about his shooting slump, if you want to call it that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.