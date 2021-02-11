KNOXVILLE — Josiah-Jordan James believes Tennessee freshman guards Jaden Springer and Keon Johnson are “just scratching the surface of where they can be,” even after the duo shined for the second consecutive game — with the former tallying a career-high 30 points and the latter hammered home a jaw-dropping dunk over Georgia’s Toumani Camara.
Interestingly enough, Tennessee coach Rick Barnes has said the same about James, and it proved prophetic in the Vols’ 89-81 win over Georgia on Wednesday inside Thompson-Boling Arena. The sophomore guard scored a career-high 18 points on 5-of-8 shooting (2-of-4 from 3) to go along with six rebounds, three assists and two steals.
“The fact is I see Josiah really starting to put together a game where he is being effective in a lot of different ways to impact the game,” Barnes said. “His basketball IQ is getting to where you want it to be. He’s starting to understand where he can be effective. ... There’s nothing he won’t continue to work at getting better at. It’s been fun watching ... his hard work paying off.”
Given Tennessee’s move to a more transition-based offense, Springer and Johnson — both of whom shot a team-high 11 field-goal attempts — may be the basis for its success, but James has, and still remains, the X-factor that can propel the program to new heights this season.
The Charleston, South Carolina native came to Tennessee (14-4, 7-4 SEC) as the fourth-highest prospect in program history a year ago, but a groin injury prevented him from living up to outside expectations that were unrealistic to begin with.
Healthy, and in a new role serving more as a small-ball forward, James has become a player capable of impacting the game in every facet.
He is averaging 8.9 points per game and has improved his field-goal percentage to 41.5% from 37% a year ago while taking more 3-point attempts — 79 in 27 games last season compared to 67 through 18 games this year.
James leads the Vols in rebounding, snagging six boards a game, and has also become one of their better defenders. He limited Kentucky forward Keion Brooks Jr. to two points over the final 12 minutes, 20 seconds in Tennessee’s come-from-behind win Saturday inside Rupp Arena after Brooks scored 21 points in the 27:40 prior.
“I just try to focus on what this team needs from me and how I can be the best me for this team,” James said. “I don’t try to compare myself to other people. I try to hone in on my craft day in and day out, and that’s what the coaches are preaching to me.
“That’s what I’ve learned over my time here at the University of Tennessee, just making the most out of each and every game and worrying about the things you can control. I can only control the work that I put in and the effort that I give.”
Tennessee is trending in the right direction, and James will be an integral part of continuing that trajectory. He has been a difference maker during the Vols’ two-game winning streak, and he may have more in store.
“I think that the ceiling is high for me,” James said. “I don’t think that I’m anywhere near my peak, but I just have to keep working because the only way I’ll get anywhere close that is by being diligent in my work, and that’s what I plan on doing.”
