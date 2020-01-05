Josiah-Jordan James sat with a noticeably upset Santiago Vescovi at halftime and let the newcomer know that he would be alright amid an up-and-down debut.
It was a moment that was in line with James’ style of play on the court — a playmaking guard who is more concerned with getting his teammates involved than scoring on his own.
“I think me worrying about my teammates makes me play a lot more carefree and I think a lot less about myself,” James said. “He had a couple of turnovers that were not like him and I saw him with his head down in the locker room, and I know we needed him to win the next half, so I just went over and talked to him and told him that everything was going to be fine.”
Vescovi settled down somewhat in the second half. He committed all four of UT’s second-half turnovers, but he also scored one-third of its points in a final period that saw it struggle with the same shooting inefficiency that has plagued it in recent weeks en route to a 78-64 loss to LSU in its SEC opener Saturday.
The Vols (8-5) would benefit from Vescovi returning the favor by having a conversation with James about continuing to attack on offense even when things go awry.
James scored 11 of his 15 points in the first half, going 4-for-6 from the floor and 3-for-3 from beyond the 3-point line in the opening period — by far his best stint as a Vol — before becoming a different player after the intermission.
He missed his first four shots of the second half and stopped playing with the scorer’s mentality the Vols need from him on a consistent basis.
“We have told him over and over, this year, every time he has gotten himself in trouble it is because he is turning down shots,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. “He has got to shoot it. He works hard enough at it. He is a good shooter. We told them, if you are open in our offense, you have to shoot it.”
Tennessee can’t afford for James to settle into being a pass-first guard, especially given the current circumstances.
Redshirt senior Lamonte Turner was the only guard on the roster capable of creating his own shot, but his career was cut short by season-ending shoulder surgery.
Senior Jordan Bowden is mired in a month-long shooting slump, shooting 24.6% (17-for-69) over the Vols’ last six games.
UT’s newest addition may be its best perimeter threat, but Vescovi has been on campus for a week and has played 31 minutes, 56 seconds of collegiate basketball.
Redshirt junior Jalen Johnson and freshman Davonte Gaines round out the backcourt options, but the Vols don’t know what they will get from either from game to game.
In some ways, the same could be said about James.
“I definitely have to think about (being more aggressive) because by nature I’m always looking for somebody else,” James said. “That’s been a challenging part of my game. Coach telling you the shoot the ball, you’d think that’s simple, but for me, in my mind I’m always looking to pass.
“He is definitely coaching me to be more in attack mode.”
The Vols aren’t quite ready to wave the white flag on this season, but losses in four of their last five games have put the future and what lies ahead in the back of their mind.
No transformation would be more important than developing James into an all-around offensive player.
“I feel like everything happens for a reason, and this is only helping my game out even more,” James said. “It’s going to allow me to be a better playmaker because you have to be a scorer before you can be a playmaker.
“That’s what coaches are always telling me because I’m always looking to pass, and if you play like that, you won’t be a good passer. You have to be a scorer first and make the defense stay true to you, and then everything will open up.”
