HOOVER, Alabama — Tennessee coach Tony Vitello admitted Blade Tidwell was prepped for a relief outing Thursday against Mississippi State with the possibility of two-and-out exit from the SEC tournament, which would lead to a two-week layoff for the freshman right-hander entering next weekend’s NCAA Regional.
The mental gymnastics that the Vols would have to juggle in a late-game situation never came into play as No. 2-seed Tennessee jumped out to an early lead and cruised to a 12-2 run-rule victory for its first win in Hoover since 2007.
“No one’s bags were packed today,” Vitello said. “… At the very least, it will be good to continue to get some guys some reps going into next weekend. Again, nothing’s in a perfect, dainty, nice little box, but our guys get another chance to compete in Hoover, which I know is what they wanted.”
Tennessee senior left fielder Evan Russell and senior first baseman Luc Lipcius each reached base in the second inning via walk and a hit by pitch, and senior designated hitter Pete Derkay hit a two-out, three-run home run two batters later to start the offensive outburst.
Junior catcher Connor Pavolony followed with a double over Mississippi State left fielder Brayland Skinner’s head and then scored on an RBI single by senior shortstop Liam Spence.
“We always say, when we throw up zero, the door is open to take the lead right away,” Derkay said. “So it’s just something we’ve always believed in. We like to score early and often, but it definitely gives us a lot more confidence when we come out of the gate strong and score first.”
The Vols (43-15) added a run in the fourth on a solo home run by sophomore right fielder Jordan Beck. Sophomore center fielder Drew Gilbert, who stepped to the plate with one hit in his previous 15 at-bats, hit an RBI single in the fifth and then stole second, allowing junior second baseman Max Ferguson to complete a double steal at home.
Ferguson notched an RBI single of his own in the sixth before Tennessee scored four runs on Landon Sims, one of the nation’s best closers, in the eighth to put the mercy rule into effect. Sims surrendered 15 hits over 37 innings entering the game but gave up five hits to the Vols.
“It’s different for him when you’re a closer and you go outside your role, circumstances change a little bit, but at the same time, we knew we had a good opportunity to face that guy today,” Vitello said. “The one bit of confidence we can take is the lefties we’ve seen in this league, I don’t know who will play in future outside of our conference, but it can’t be anyone that’s better. Same thing with (Jack) Leiter, (Kumar) Rocker, (Kevin) Kopps and Sims. Our guys have seemed to have a good approach to those guys.”
It was more than enough run support for junior right-hander Chad Dallas, who allowed one run on six hits over 6 2/3 innings to become the first 10-game winner at Tennessee since 2005 when Luke Hochevar had 15 and James Abbott had 10.
“For me, I knew they were a really good team, well-hitting team,” Dallas said. “Nothing was free out there on the mound, but I knew that they had never seen me in person. I knew that it was a challenge for them as it was a challenge for me, so really it was just attack their hitters and see what they can do.”
Tennessee found itself on the brink of elimination after having what appeared to be a walk-off fielder’s choice erased before losing in extra innings to Alabama on Wednesday.
The Vols could have turned their attention to the NCAA Regional but instead continued to show the resolve that has carried them through one of the best seasons in program history.
“We always pride ourselves on being able to bounce back,” Derkay said. “This game has a lot of ups and downs, and if you can kind of keep yourself even keel and not get too high and not get too low, it gives you the ability to kind of take a punch but also give one right back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.