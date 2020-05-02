As college football teams have been forced to severely limit their on-field efforts due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tennessee has found a way to go full speed in another aspect of its program – recruiting.
The Vols have taken advantage of the down time that includes the cancellation of spring practice and in-person meetings by turning their focus to the players of the future.
It has paid off so well that the last week may have been the best haul of verbal commitments in team history.
Five high school players in the class of 2021, including two of the top 18 in the nation overall, have pledged to play for coach Jeremy Pruitt and have pushed the Vols’ ranking in the 247Sports.com composite to No. 1 in the SEC and No. 3 in the nation.
“You have to take the University of Tennessee to them,” Pruitt said during a conference call with media in early April. “When it comes to recruiting there are lots of guys that have been on our campus, and there are some that have not. We have to do a really good job of being able to get a good feel for what it’s like on game day at Tennessee, what it’s like in the classroom, who are the people to help them grow and develop on the field throughout their four years at Tennessee.”
The first domino to fall last week was perhaps the most noteworthy.
Five-star edge rusher Dylan Brooks on April 26 pledged to the Vols from his home in Roanoke, Alabama. It’s no surprise that he grew up in a family of Auburn fans since Roanoke is 45 miles from the Auburn campus.
Brooks is the No. 18 overall player in the nation, but as the No. 1 player in Alabama he likely felt pressure to choose Auburn or Alabama. Instead, he chose Tennessee.
On April 27, the Vols picked up a commitment from another defensive player – this one from 4-star safety Kamar Wilcoxson from Bradenton, Fla.
The No. 14 safety in the nation twice had pledged to Florida but decommitted both times. The second time came on March 26, and the immediate reaction from recruiting experts was that he would commit to Ohio State.
Tennessee picked up a commitment from 4-star wide receiver Julian Nixon on April 28. The No. 42-ranked receiver nationally is from Roswell, Ga.
The Vols’ offense got another boost on April 30 when Tiyon Evans, the nation’s top-rated junior college running back from Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College, pledged to Tennessee.
Less than three hours after that, Tennessee landed a commitment to the highest-rated recruit of them all.
Terrence Lewis, a 5-star linebacker from Hollywood, Florida, announced he also would play for Tennessee. Lewis is the No. 1 linebacker in the nation and No. 10 player overall. He is ninth highest rated recruit in Tennessee history, according to 247Sports.com.
The Vols now have 15 commitments in the class of 2021. Before the week-long spree began, they were ranked No. 17 nationally.
The addition of Lewis moved them ahead of Clemson for No. 3 overall in the rankings. Only Ohio State and North Carolina rank ahead of Tennessee.
Oral commitments are non-binding. Players will not have an opportunity to sign binding National Letters of Intent until December.
