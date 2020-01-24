KANSAS CITY — It is still the greatest individual performance Tennessee coach Rick Barnes has ever seen in collegiate basketball.
With a share of the Big 12 regular-season title on the line, Kevin Durant walked into historic Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas on March 3, 2007 and single-handedly propelled Texas to a 16-point first half lead by scoring 25 points in the opening period.
Barnes said Durant, who would soon become the first true freshman to win National Player of the Year, was responsible for all of Texas’ 54 first-half points “some way, somehow.”
The only thing that could slow Durant was his own ankle, which he rolled nine minutes into the second half. He finished with 32 points in a loss.
“It was one of the most phenomenal things I’ve ever seen,” Barnes said Tuesday. “The fun part was during the summer at summer league, sitting around watching some kids play with Danny Manning, who was on the bench at the time at Kansas, and he said Bill (Self) looked at him and said, ‘What do you think?’ and all he (Manning) said was, ‘All I can tell you is he’s a bad mother[expletive].’”
Durant won’t be on the court when the Vols (12-6) travel to Allen Fieldhouse for the first time since Jan. 3, 2009 to take on No. 3 Kansas (15-3) on Saturday (TV: ESPN, 4 p.m.) as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge, but neither will Kansas forwards Silvio De Sousa and David McCormack.
De Sousa and McCormack were suspended 12 and two games, respectively, for their role in a benches-clearing brawl that took place Tuesday after the final buzzer sounded in Kansas’ victory over Kansas State.
“I am disappointed and embarrassed by what transpired because there is no place for that type of behavior in any competition,” Kansas coach Bill Self said in a statement after the suspensions were handed down. “After meeting with my team and discussing the incident in detail, it is evident that everyone fully understands the magnitude of their actions and all are remorseful for what occurred.
“We represent the University of Kansas and will all learn from this experience moving forward.”
The absence of De Sousa and McCormack taxes the Jayhawks’ frontcourt depth behind senior center Udoka Azubuike, who leads the nation in field-goal percentage at 77.7% while averaging 12.9 points and 9.5 rebounds per game.
Freshman Tristan Enaruna, who is 6-foot-8 but plays as more of a guard-forward hybrid similar to UT junior Yves Pons, is the only player taller than 6-foot-6 that is averaging double-digit minutes for Kansas.
The Jayhawks plan to redshirt senior Mitch Lightfoot this season and freshman Jalen Wilson is recovering from a broken ankle in early November.
A potential Tennessee upset bid stems from its ability to get Azubuike in foul trouble like it did a year ago in the NIT Season Tip-Off championship game in Brooklyn, N.Y. when it limited him to nine points in 17 minutes before he fouled out in an overtime loss.
Azubuike, however, has mitigated his biggest weakness this season, averaging 3.3 fouls per 40 minutes after averaging 5.6 through his first three years at Kansas. He has committed four or more fouls three times this season.
“It is hard to get a guy in foul trouble. He has to help you with that,” Barnes said. “I admire watching him play. He works really hard. We have to work hard at trying to defend him first. Bill’s teams have always shared the ball even when they’ve had terrific players and they have had a lot of terrific players like most of us had.
“He is not going to have just one option. If you try to emphasize one guy too much, he can hurt you at all positions because his teams have always played very unselfish.”
Much like Durant, the Vols have their own iconic moment against the Jayhawks, knocking off then-No. 1 Kansas its first loss a decade ago with a lineup marred with suspensions, dismissals and injuries.
This time around, Tennessee wants to take advantage of some missing pieces on the other bench to revitalize its NCAA Tournament hopes.
“I don’t know if there are any great teams in college basketball right now, but I think there are probably more of a chance in any year I’ve coached that there are some teams that can win the national championship that aren’t even talked about right now,” Barnes said. “That can all change in the next month because this is when separation starts to happen.
“I don’t care if it’s a challenge or a non-league game, this time of the year you are concerned about winning basketball games, period.”
