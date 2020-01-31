KNOXVILLE — After further review, the massive rebounding discrepancy Tennessee incurred against Texas A&M on Tuesday wasn’t as egregious as it looked.
The Vols limited the Aggies to 30.4% shooting but couldn’t finish possessions, surrendering a season-high 23 offensive rebounds while being out-rebounded, 46-21.
“The numbers shows 23, but I would say when we break down the tape, there’s really 13 of them,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. “Those team rebounds that go out of bounds, that is when guys are really battling and it just bounces that way.
“It wasn’t like our guys weren’t battling, but we didn’t come up with it. We addressed it. We know that rebounding is one of the key things that we talk about all the time. We have to be better.”
Tennessee (12-8, 4-3 SEC) hopes to have a better effort on the boards when it takes on Mississippi State (13-7, 4-3), “arguably the hottest team in the league,” according to Barnes.
The Bulldogs rank fourth in the SEC in rebounds per game (38.7) and second in offensive rebounds per game (13.3). Sophomore forward Reggie Perry is the only player in the conference to average a double-double with 16.9 points and 10.0 rebounds per game.
“They’re a team that feels that they can get it up on the glass and go get it,” Barnes said. “It will be another challenge for us rebounding the ball. We just can’t help people right now with so many guys still (trying to) understand what it is by giving away points. That’s what we can’t do right now. That’s where we don’t have much room for error.”
That miniscule margin for error explains why Barnes has been so hesitant to rely on redshirt freshman forward Uros Plavsic and freshman forward Olivier Nkamhoua behind redshirt junior forward John Fulkerson and junior forward Yves Pons.
Plavsic, a 7-footer who transferred from Arizona State and was not ruled eligible by the NCAA until Jan. 14, played two minutes against Texas A&M. Nkamhoua, who Barnes has stated was brought to UT in part because of his rebounding prowess, logged nine minutes.
“It’s tough, but you know what’s even tougher is the fact that I have to get a couple more freshmen out there,” Barnes said. “I have to give Uros a chance, I’ve got to give Olivier (a chance) because those guys have to help John Fulkerson and Yves Pons.
“This time of year we have to take a lot of pride in getting these guys better while we can keep ourselves in position to win basketball games.”
It may be the only chance Tennessee has at keeping its two most reliable players fresh for a February stretch that is far more arduous after Tuesday’s resume-crippling loss to Texas A&M.
“Every game is a game where you have to say this is a playoff game,” Barnes said. “That’s the way it is. It’s not just for us, it’s for every team in the league. … with that said, it’s about getting better. There is no doubt that some separation will start taking place over the next six weeks, and if we’re good enough we’ll be there, and if we’re not we won’t. It’s that simple.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.