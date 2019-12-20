KNOXVILLE — Rick Barnes always knew this day would come, but that doesn’t mean the Tennessee basketball coach feels any better about it.
Following a season in which the Vols rode the NBA talent of Grant Williams and Admiral Schofield to the nation’s No. 1 ranking and were within a few plays of toppling Purdue in an NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 thriller, they are relying on a few too many players who are not accustomed to filling big roles.
The early returns have been above average with two of their seven victories coming over ranked foes, but in the last week the Vols have lost consecutive games (to Memphis and Cincinnati) for the first time since the beginning of SEC play in the 2017-18 season.
Perhaps the most troubling part of the skid is that Wednesday’s loss to Cincinnati largely can be blamed on the defense that had been the most trustworthy aspect of the team the first nine games.
“As a coaching staff we knew we were going to have some growing pains,” Barnes said. “That’s why we wanted to play the competition we’re playing because we didn’t want a false sense of security going into conference play.”
The No. 21-ranked Vols (7-3) have two non-conference games remaining before they open SEC competition.
The first of those comes today at Thompson-Boling Arena against Ohio Valley Conference foe Jacksonville State (4-7). Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. (TV: SEC Network+).
A win by Tennessee would be the 700th of Barnes’ career, but that milestone will not mean as much to him if his team doesn’t show improvement in several areas.
Senior guards Lamonte Turner and Jordan Bowden did not defend well on ball screens against Cincinnati. The Vols’ 3-point shooting was poor for a second-straight game. The freshmen who have been thrown into the fire have not quite reached a level at which they can contribute on a consistent basis.
Josiah-Jordan James, who has started all 10 games and is averaging 7.1 points and a team-high 6.3 rebounds, has been a key contributor, but the difference between Tennessee being a good team and a great team could hinge on whether the other rookies come along.
Barnes on Friday said Olivier Nkamhoua could be the linchpin. If the 6-foot, 8-inch Finnish forward can develop into a more reliable post player it would relieve the pressure on Yves Pons to contribute down low. As a result, Pons would be able to play more of a hybrid role in which he can roam between the post and the wing.
“We knew we were going to play (the freshmen),” Barnes said. “I don’t think we thought there would be times we have three of them out there at one time, maybe four at some times. We need them. They’re going to have to grow up quicker than they probably want to. I do think Olivier can do more. He’s a key for us to do more.”
Bowden misses practice
Bowden missed Friday’s practice to be with his family following the death of his grandmother. Asked if Bowden is expected to play on Saturday, Barnes said, “I think so.”
The Knoxville native leads Tennessee in scoring at 12.9 points per game and is second on the team in assists with 2.4.
“They’re a very close family,” Barnes said. “He’s very close with his grandmother. She’s been in hospice. It’s a tough thing for anyone to lose someone they love dearly. I think he knows she’s home in Heaven, and I think that will be a comfort to him. He’s been dealing with it for a couple of weeks. He had been put on alert that it could happen at any time.”
Roster addition
Tennessee will add point guard Santiago Vescovi to the roster on Dec. 28, Barnes said Friday.
A Uruguay native and product of the NBA Global Academy in Australia, Vescovi pledged to Tennessee on Nov. 22 and has signed a National Letter of Intent. The point guard will be eligible to play once he arrives on campus, but Barnes said it’s “highly unlikely” he suits up this season.
“It’s hard enough to learn when you’ve been around a while,” Barnes said. “He’s young. He’s coming in and our team is excited. We’re looking forward to him getting here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.