Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel isn’t just excited about what his players will accomplish during preseason camp, which they reported for Sunday.
He’s thrilled about what they’ve already accomplished.
“Really excited about the strides our players have made since the beginning of offseason,” Heupel said during Tennessee’s preseason media day Sunday. “… We’ve continued to build accountability, connection, sense of the culture that we want to have inside of the building.
“At this point, everybody’s extremely excited about hitting the ground tomorrow morning and competing extremely hard and growing (not only) individually but collectively as a football team.”
Though questions linger and multiple position battles are set to unfold before the Vols kick off their new season on Sept. 1 against Ball State, one thing is for certain: they enter camp with a clear starting quarterback in Hendon Hooker, who threw for 2,945 yards, 31 touchdowns and just three interceptions in 2021.
Entering his second year in Heupel’s fast-paced, explosive offense, the redshirt senior has seen himself, as well as his teammates, grow with the scheme as they look to improve on last season’s 7-6 record.
“Just going through spring, we put a lot of time in our operation and understanding of the offense,” Hooker said. “So it really feels the same, but now I just feel like I have a lot more freedom and the game itself has slowed down.”
Allegations a ‘speed bump’: With the NCAA recently notifying Tennessee of the 18 high-level infractions it faces, stemming from alleged violations committed under former coach Jeremy Pruitt’s watch, Heupel was hesitant to describe himself as “relieved” that the process may be moving to an end.
“There’s been so much dialogue and communication between our administration and the NCAA, but also just to us and where we’re at,” Heupel said. “Some of the things that hit publicly are things we aren’t able to talk about, we knew that was coming.”
Tennessee is accused of giving around $60,000 in prohibited gifts and money to recruits while Pruitt was in charge. Heupel stressed that his staff has been open about the situation with recruits and thus built trust.
“We’ve been very transparent and open with our current roster, our recruits,” Heupel said. “That’s why I think we’ve positioned ourselves extremely well. You look at some of the things that have come out of that, just the NCAA talking about us being a model of how to move forward for universities when they’re dealing with something. That’s why from the very beginning I’ve said it’s really just a speed bump for this program.
“Between our administration, from (Chancellor) Donde (Plowman) all the way down to (Athletic Director) Danny (White) and then what we’re doing on the football side of it, I think we’ve positioned ourselves extremely well to swallow things up here early and be able to move and compete for championships here as we move forward.”
Backfield depth in question: Tennessee enters preseason camp thinner than it hoped in the backfield.
Redshirt sophomore tailback Len’Neth Whitehead is out for the entire season after sustaining an upper-body injury and having surgery, Heupel announced Sunday.
Whitehead ran for 207 yards and two touchdowns as a reserve running back last season. In his absence, freshmen Justin Williams-Thomas and Dylan Sampson will face more responsibility behind junior Jabari Small and sophomore Jaylen Wright.
“I think certainly with Len’Neth being out,” Heupel said, “the two young guys, there’s a point of emphasis, and there always is, that those guys have to grow, understand what we’re doing and be able to compete at a really high level immediately.”
“Those two young guys, Justin and Dylan, they’ve both been told, ‘You’re going to get as your work deserves,” offensive coordinator Alex Golesh added. “We need both those guys. We’re not very deep. We’ve got to do a really good job managing those guys through camp and keeping them healthy.
“We’re going to give Justin Williams and Dylan every opportunity to see if those guys can play early and let them run behind the one and two O-line and see what they can do.”
