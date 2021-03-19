Tennessee arrived in Indianapolis believing it could rectify a season that had not gone as planned.
The Vols were the preseason favorite to win the Southeastern Conference but finished six games in the win column behind SEC regular-season champion Alabama and then blew a 15-point second-half lead to the Crimson Tide in the SEC tournament semifinals. They opened the season at No. 12 in the AP Top 25 and ended it unranked.
All those setbacks would be forgotten with a run to the second weekend of the NCAA tournament. Instead, Tennessee piled on more disappointment with a 70-56 loss to Oregon State in the opening round that wasn’t as close as the final score on the ticker indicated.
“This year has been long, it’s been hard, not only for us, but for the world,” Tennessee sophomore guard Josiah-Jordan James said. “To be in this position, to be able to play the game that I love, I’m very grateful. But it is very frustrating to go out like this with the team that we had and the firepower that we had.”
It was not unexpected.
Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said multiple times in recent weeks that UT had turned a corner and that he, for the first time this season, knew what to expect going into every game, but it never provided any evidence of that on the court.
The Vols lost to Auburn on Feb. 27 with 5-star point guard Sharife Cooper sidelined with an ankle injury and then needed to erase a 14-point deficit in a victory over Florida in their regular-season finale. Another victory over Florida in the SEC tournament quarterfinals followed before a major meltdown against Alabama cost Tennessee an opportunity to play for a conference championship.
There was no lead to blow versus Oregon State and Tennessee never mounted much of a comeback when it fell behind by as much as 20 points in the first half.
“I’m disappointed because I thought we had gotten by all that,” Barnes said. “The last couple weeks, we had really been competing hard defensively, doing some things. Then we came out and just got totally out of character.
“Some of it, with the young guys, did I expect it? Maybe a little bit. I thought maybe if we could just get them settled down. We talked about it, the very first timeout, and said, ‘Hey guys, it’s a game. Let’s just quit acting like it’s something more than it is. Yeah, we’ve worked hard to get here, but getting here is part of it, now you have to want to make something out of it.’ Then we’d come out of the timeout and wouldn’t execute because somebody was saying I have to go make it happen. There were just too many guys in that kind of mindset. Just too many guys trying to do too much.”
The high expectations placed upon Tennessee were not unfounded. It added two 5-star guards in Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer to the core of All-SEC forward John Fulkerson, SEC Defensive Player of the Year Yves Pons and a healthy James, a 5-star guard plagued by a groin injury during his freshman campaign.
Four of those five players likely will not be Vols next season, with James being the only one expected back — Johnson and Springer are both projected lottery picks in this year’s NBA draft. Fulkerson and Pons are both expected to go pro as well. Additional roster turnover is expected, but the addition of 5-star point guard Kennedy Chandler will generate a fair amount of hype.
Whether Tennessee can buck the trend of the Barnes era and live up to it is another story.
“I’m going to remember this feeling for a long time, but you live and you learn,” James said. “This year, I was a leader and I wasn’t a very good one. It showed today. Moving forward, I can only hope to be better, and I will be better for this team and this university, for this program. I just hope that we can get back here again next year. We got a taste of it, but we didn’t have what it took to stay here. Hopefully we can move forward and win some games here next year.”
