KNOXVILLE — If anybody understands the mindset Tennessee coach Rick Barnes and LSU coach Will Wade are entering 2020 with, it’s Kentucky coach John Calipari.
The first coach to embrace the ups and downs of one-and-done prospects, Calipari essentially builds a new team every year and finds a way to be near the top of the SEC standings and playing deep into the NCAA Tournament. He has never finished worse than fourth in the conference and has at least reached the Sweet 16 in eight of his 10 years at Kentucky.
“(We’re) trying to get the players to worry about getting better,” Calipari said during the SEC Teleconference on Thursday. “This isn’t college football where if you lose three, four or five games early, you’re done. That’s not what it is. It’s about how you get your team playing their best and in the right frame of mind in March.”
Tennessee (8-4) and LSU (8-4) will attempt to move past disappointing results in their non-conference schedules and continue building their postseason resume when they open SEC play against each other Saturday (TV: ESPNU, noon) inside Thompson-Boling Arena.
The Vols inconsistent start is steeped in their offensive struggles, which are caused in part by redshirt senior point guard Lamonte Turner’s being limited by a nagging shoulder injury through the first 11 games of the season before deciding to have season-ending surgery.
It hasn’t helped that the remaining group of veterans playing new roles and four freshmen have failed to replace the production lost by the departures of two-time SEC Player of the Year Grant Williams, Admiral Schofield, Jordan Bone and Kyle Alexander.
Tennessee ranks 89th in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency (points scored per 100 possessions adjusted for opponent), according to KenPom.
“We’re also at a point where we’re still searching for what we need to get done,” Barnes said. “I like this group, I’ve said it all year, but we’ve had to deal with some things that I didn’t think we’d have to deal with but that’s part of sports and adversity. Things come up that you might not anticipate, but you have to find a way to work through it and figure it out.
“The good thing is I think we still have a chance to get a lot better and we’re going to keep working towards that end.”
The Tigers lost first-team All-SEC point guard Tremont Waters and SEC All-Freshman team selection Naz Reid to the NBA, but they still rank 16th in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency this season.
LSU has five players scoring in double figures, including the backcourt duo of Skylar Mays and Javonte Smart, who combined for 53 points against UT in Baton Rouge, La., a year ago.
All four of LSU's losses have come against teams in the top 73 of the NET rankings, the NCAA’s primary sorting tool for evaluating teams during the season, but Wade expressed a need for a stronger sense of urgency after the Tigers’ win over Liberty on Sunday.
“You have to play like your back is against the wall every night, and I don’t think we’ve been like that every night and it certainly cost in certain games,” Wade said. “Our backs are against the wall for the next two-and-a-half-months, and we have to play desperate, we have to play urgent and we have to play with a hunger.”
Tennessee has started slow in conference play three of their four years under Barnes. They were 1-3 in 2015-16, 1-3 in 2016-17 and 0-2 in 2017-18 before their 12-0 start last season, but three losses in their last four games this season necessitate a stronger start if the NCAA Tournament is to remain a possibility.
The onus falls on senior guard Jordan Bowden and freshman guard Josiah-Jordan James to overcome their lack of aggressiveness and become go-to options on offense. The development of freshmen Davonte Gaines, Olivier Nkamhoua and Drew Pember and newcomer Santiago Vescovi’s emergence would be beneficial as well.
“We’re going to keep doing what we do, but we’re going to have to do it with more sense of urgency with guys that maybe weren’t expecting to do it at this time,” Barnes said. “There are going to be no excuses being made.”
For what it’s worth, the most successful coach in the SEC believes the Vols can turn it around
“(Barnes will) figure it out,” Calipari said. “You know why I know that? Because he always has.”
