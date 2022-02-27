KNOXVILLE — A 113-year-old record fell as Courtland Lawson’s two-run home run in the second inning sailed over the left-field fence.
The junior infielder’s second home run of the weekend — and the 10th of Tennessee’s 13 long balls — gave the No. 16 Vols a 4-0 lead and marked their 60th run of the series, breaking the program record for most runs in a three-game series. The previous high was 59 against Tusculum on April 1-3, 1909.
Tennessee went on to complete a three-game sweep of Iona with a 12-2 victory Sunday inside Lindsey Nelson Stadium after winning Friday’s opener, 27-1, and Saturday’s game, 29-0.
“More than anything, it was fun to watch the guys cheer each other on,” Tennessee coach Tony Vitello said. “(Drew Patterson) on Friday probably got the biggest cheers and then other guys were into it for their teammates.
“The one flip of that is that they made it so easy as coaches the first two days to put all the pieces where we wanted, and you felt really good at the end of both games. There’s never going to be a perfect weekend, but there was a lot of good stuff from this weekend.”
Eighteen different players logged a plate appearance over the weekend and all of them reached base at least once, providing Tennessee (8-0) with some more data as it attempts to decipher its best lineup. Fifteen different pitchers also took the mound.
“I think you’re getting information every day, even if that’s just on the bench or in pregame or in practice, but it’s hard to argue that the most valuable information is not in the midst of a competition against another opponent,” Vitello said. “It’s good for those guys to get their feet wet, maybe get some of the goofy freshmen stuff or new player stuff out, but it kind of helps us know where guys are at.
“It doesn’t mean that they’re going to be set because we always tell our guys that this is as of now.”
No player took advantage of the opportunity more than Jared Dickey.
The redshirt freshmen went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, one RBI, three walks and five runs scored off the bench in the first two games of the series before drawing his first career start in the finale. He went 3-for-3 with two walks, including a solo shot in the bottom of the sixth to put the mercy rule — put in place so Iona could get a head start on its trip back to New Rochelle, New York — in order.
Dickey is slashing .800/.813/1.500 in six games this season.
“I kind of started doing a toe-tap thing at the beginning of the fall, and that’s been really good for me,” Dickey said. “I feel like I’m seeing the ball really well out of the hand.”
Every Tennessee player probably felt the same way throughout the three-game set with Iona, collectively putting forth a historic performance before the Vols travel to Houston to face No. 1 Texas, Baylor and Oklahoma in the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic next weekend.
“The energy was unmatched,” Dickey said. “We were locked in on every pitch through every game.”
