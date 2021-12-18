NASHVILLE — The Tennessee men’s basketball team stood in the corridors of Bridgestone Arena awaiting its second-round meeting with Alabama in the SEC tournament two years ago when the sports world came to a halt because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It experienced history repeating itself on Saturday in that same building.
A little more than an hour before tipoff, No. 18 Tennessee had its neutral-site meeting with in-state rival Memphis cancelled because of COVID-19 protocols within the Memphis program.
“We got a call when we got on the bus (to come to the arena) that there was a possibility the game might not be played, and that was around 9:25 this morning,” Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. “We came over, and we were doing what we do, and then they came back and said the game was being cancelled.”
Barnes said that the game will not be rescheduled this season due to Tennessee not having any openings on its schedule, but conversations between the two programs will continue in an effort to keep the rivalry going.
“We have the opportunity to play a great schedule every year, and we’ll do what’s right for our program like we always do,” Barnes said. “I know one thing, and I’ve said it before, we have to have a presence here in Nashville.
“When we started talking about this series, Tubby Smith was the head coach (at Memphis) at the time, and what we hoped to do on this day was to make it like a jamboree with games all day long and make this a special time for the state of Tennessee basketball.”
The Vols won the first meeting of the renewed rivalry, 102-92, inside FedExForum on Dec. 15, 2018 — a victory that included a benches-clearing squabble after then-Tennessee point guard Jordan Bone and Memphis guard Alex Lomax exchanged words after Memphis coach Penny Hardaway called a timeout in the final minute.
The Tigers picked up a 51-47 victory the following year inside Thompson-Boling Arena. The showdown between the two programs in Nashville was originally slated for last December, but a joint-announcement on Nov. 16, 2020 pushed it back due to the programs’ shared belief that the game should be contested in a sold-out arena — an impossibility at the time because of the pandemic.
Barnes grabbed a microphone at the scorer’s table shortly after the cancellation and announced that Tennessee would hold a intersquad scrimmage for all the fans in attendance. The school later announced that any tickets for the game would grant free admission to Saturday’s Lady Vols game against Stanford. A refund procedure also was in development.
“We could either go back and do something, but the players said, ‘Can we stay and play,’” Barnes said. “One, we appreciate the fans. They came to see some good basketball, and we’ve got a good team with depth, so they’ll see us go at it. They’ll enjoy it, and I think our guys will enjoy it because they were excited about being here.”
Tennessee will return to action when it hosts No. 8 Arizona at 7 p.m. Wednesday (ESPN2) inside Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville.
