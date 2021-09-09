Tennessee may be one of the favorites to win the SEC this season, but its first conference test will be against the team that currently resides on the throne.
The league released the dates for each school's conference games Thursday and the Vols open their SEC slate against defending regular-season and tournament champion Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Dec. 29.
It is Tennessee's earliest start date to SEC play since the 2016-17 season.
The Vols make their SEC home opener inside Thompson-Boling Arena on Jan. 5 against Ole Miss.
UT will also face South Carolina (Jan. 11, 2022), LSU (Jan. 22), Florida (Jan. 26), Texas A&M (Feb. 1), Vanderbilt (Feb. 12), Kentucky (Feb. 15), Auburn (Feb. 26) and Arkansas (March 5) at home. Its other road conference dates are LSU (Jan. 8), Kentucky (Jan. 15), Vanderbilt (Jan. 18), South Carolina (Feb. 5), Mississippi State (Feb. 9), Arkansas (Feb. 19), Missouri (Feb. 22) and Georgia (March 1).
The SEC Tournament is scheduled to be played from March 9-13 in Tampa, Florida.
The announcement of the conference schedule completes a Tennessee schedule that includes notable non-conference games.
The Vols will face Colorado in Boulder, Colorado on Dec. 4, Texas Tech inside Madison Square Garden for the Jimmy V Classic on Dec. 7, Memphis inside Bridgestone Arena on Dec. 18, Arizona at home on Dec. 22 and Texas in Austin, Texas on Jan. 29 as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge. UT will also Villanova and either North Carolina or Purdue in the Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament on Nov. 20-21 in Uncasville, Connecticut.
